Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas: Who Will Win? TNPL 2025 Preview And Dream11 Picks

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 continues with an exciting clash between the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and the Trichy Grand Cholas (TGC) on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground, Coimbatore, starting at 7:15 PM IST.

Match Preview: Nellai Royal Kings vs Trichy Grand Cholas

The Nellai Royal Kings, renowned for their consistent performances in previous seasons, enter this match with a balanced squad that features experienced players and emerging talents. On the other hand, the Trichy Grand Cholas are aiming to make a significant impact this season with a revamped squad and new strategies. Both teams have showcased exciting cricket in past editions, and this contest is expected to be a close one, especially with the pitch at Coimbatore traditionally offering assistance to both batters and spinners.

NRK vs TGC Probable Playing XIs

Nellai Royal Kings Probable Playing XIs

Arun Karthik, Ajitesh Guruswamy, PS Nirmal Kumar, Sonu Yadav, Rocky Bhasker, Emmanuel Cherian, Ajay Krishna, Muhammed Adnan Khan, NS Harish, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Vijay Kumar

Trichy Grand Cholas Probable Playing XIs

U Mukilesh, Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Sanjay Yadav, Jafar Jamal, Suresh Kumar, T Saran, P Saravana Kumar, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, Antony Dhas

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction - Team 1

Batters: Sujay Sivasankaran, Muhammed Adnan Khan

All Rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, R Rajkumar, Sonu Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, S Vijay Kumar

Wicket Keeper: Arun Karthik

Bowlers: M Ganesh Moorthi, V Athisayaraj Davidson, NS Harish

Captain: Sonu Yadav, Vice Captain: Sanjay Yadav

Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction - Team 2

Batters: Jafar Jamal, Sujay Sivasankaran, Muhammed Adnan Khan

All Rounders: Sonu Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, S Vijay Kumar

Wicket Keeper: Arun Karthik

Bowlers: V Athisayaraj Davidson, Sachin Rathi, K Easwaran, Ajay Krishna

Captain: Sonu Yadav, Vice Captain: S Vijay Kumar

Note: Fantasy cricket involves considerable risk and is based on individual judgment. Please make your selections carefully.