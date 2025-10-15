Nepal And Oman Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 After Dominant Asia Qualifier Campaigns

Cricket fans in Nepal and Oman have reason to celebrate as both nations have officially qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The two sides secured their spots after impressive performances in the Asia/East Asia Pacific (Asia-EAP) Qualifier, held in Al Amerat, Oman.

Nepal’s Steady Rise Continues

Nepal’s journey to qualification has been nothing short of inspiring. The Rohit Paudel-led side showed remarkable consistency throughout the group stages and the Super Six round, maintaining an unbeaten run. Their qualification was sealed with a nail-biting one-run victory over the UAE, a game that tested their composure under pressure. Star batter Aasif Sheikh and spinner Sandeep Lamichhane were standout performers as Nepal held their nerve to book a ticket to back-to-back T20 World Cups, after they participated in the 2024 edition.

This marks Nepal’s third appearance in the tournament after 2014 and 2024, highlighting their growing prominence in world cricket. The team’s recent rise has also strengthened cricket’s fanbase across the Himalayan nation.

Oman Shine at Home

Hosts Oman used familiar conditions to their advantage, displaying all-round strength and tactical discipline throughout the qualifiers. Under the leadership of Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman registered convincing victories and maintained a strong Net Run Rate to comfortably finish among the top two in the Super Six stage. Oman’s qualification adds another feather to their cap, marking their third T20 World Cup appearance following 2016 and 2024. Their consistent performances underscore the nation’s steady development in the shorter formats of the game.

A Step Closer to a Global Stage

With Nepal and Oman securing their berths, 19 out of 20 teams have now confirmed their places for the T20 World Cup 2026, leaving only one qualification spot remaining.

The tournament, featuring 20 teams, will see the return of familiar heavyweights like India, England, Australia, and West Indies, alongside rising cricket nations eager to make an impact.

For both Nepal and Oman, qualification represents not just sporting achievement but a reflection of their growing cricket infrastructure, fan support, and talent pool. The stage is now set for them to make their mark on cricket’s biggest T20 platform next year.