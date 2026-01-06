Nepal have announced a well-rounded 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Rohit Paudel will lead the side in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup, continuing his rise as one of Nepal’s most composed and tactically astute batters. The 23-year-old all-rounder has been a central figure in Nepal’s recent growth, offering stability with the bat as well as calm leadership under pressure.

Paudel will be supported by Dipendra Singh Airee, named vice-captain, whose all-round abilities remain vital to Nepal’s balance in the shortest format.



Nepal Squad Composition For T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal’s spin attack will once again revolve around Sandeep Lamichhane, whose experience across leagues and international tournaments provides a genuine wicket-taking threat in the middle overs. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi adds variety, while Dipendra and Basir Ahamad offer additional spin options.

All-round depth remains a key strength of the squad. Dipendra, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh and Sompal Kami give Nepal flexibility with both bat and ball.

At the top of the order, Kushal Bhurtel’s aggressive intent will be crucial in providing quick starts, while Aasif Sheikh offers stability with the glove, while Lokesh Bam offers solidity and shot-making ability through the middle order.

Sundeep Jora and Nandan Yadav further bolster the batting unit, giving Nepal depth well beyond the top six.

When it comes to the pace department, it will be spearheaded by Sompal Kami and Karan KC, both of whom bring experience, movement with the new ball and the ability to execute at the death. They are supported by Nandan Yadav and Sher Malla, adding pace variety and bench strength.

Nepal's previous outing at the T20 World Cup in 2024 saw them get knocked out in the group stage with no wins from four games.

Nepal Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Gulshan Jha, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sher Malla, Lokesh Bam