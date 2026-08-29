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Nepal Floods: Faf du Plessis reacts to devastating disaster, offers thoughts and Prayers to Victims

Faf du Plessis expressed sorrow over the devastating floods in Nepal, recalling the kindness of its people. The former South Africa captain offered thoughts and prayers to those affected by the disaster.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Nepal Floods: Faf du Plessis reacts to devastating disaster, offers thoughts and Prayers to Victims
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nepal Floods: Faf du Plessis reacts to devastating disaster, offers thoughts and Prayers to Victims
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