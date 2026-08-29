/Nepal Floods: Faf du Plessis reacts to devastating disaster, offers thoughts and Prayers to Victims

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has expressed deep sorrow over the massive floods in Nepal, describing the natural disaster as 'devastating' while offering his thoughts and prayers to the victims and survivors.



Du Plessis spent time in the Himalayan nation last year while playing for Biratnagar Kings in the 2025 Nepal Premier League (NPL), and recalled the warmth of the local people as the country grapples with one of its worst natural calamities.