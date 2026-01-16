Nepal Make Big Move, Appoint Ex-Australia Pacer In THIS Key Role For T20 World Cup 2026

In a significant boost ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Nepal have strengthened their coaching staff by appointing former Australia seamer Ian Harvey as their bowling consultant for the tournament to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

53-year-old Harvey has previously served as head coach of Gloucestershire, a county he had represented earlier in his career as an overseas professional. During his playing days, he featured in 73 One Day Internationals for Australia, claiming 85 wickets while also contributing 715 runs. He was a member of the Australian squad that lifted the 2003 ODI World Cup in South Africa.

Harvey built a strong reputation as a T20 all-rounder, known for his clever bowling variations such as pinpoint yorkers and an array of deceptive slower deliveries, along with his ability to provide late-order firepower with the bat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

His T20 career included 54 matches, in which he picked up 52 wickets and amassed 1,470 runs. He etched his name into history in 2003 by becoming the first player to score a century in England’s newly introduced Twenty20 Cup. Four years later, he was named Player of the Tournament in the inaugural Indian Cricket League season in 2007.

Nepal will start their T20 World Cup campaign against England on February 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where they are scheduled to play all their group games. They were not able to register any wins in their first T20 World Cup played in 2024 but gave tough fights to South Africa and Bangladesh.

The Asian team has forged a strong squad for their second stint in the World Cup, led by Rohit Paudel, who has played a central role in Nepal’s growth in cricket, providing his team with consistent support with the bat while also displaying calm leadership during tense moments.

Paudel will be well supported by Dipendra Singh Airee, who has been appointed as vice-captain.