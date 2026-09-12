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Nepal qualify for 2027 Asia Cup after 44-run win over UAE in Premier Cup final

Nepal defeated UAE by 44 runs in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup final to secure their second title. The victory also booked Nepal’s place in the 2027 ODI Asia Cup, marking their second appearance in the tournament.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 07:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
Nepal qualify for 2027 Asia Cup after 44-run win over UAE in Premier Cup final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nepal qualify for 2027 Asia Cup after 44-run win over UAE in Premier Cup final
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