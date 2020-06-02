हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuvraj Singh

Netizens seek apology from Yuvraj Singh for making casteist remark on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

It seems that former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is fast becoming controversy's favourite child. Few days ago, Yuvraj was slammed by many on social meida for donating money to Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's NGO and he was labelled as an anti-nationalist by many netizens. 

Netizens seek apology from Yuvraj Singh for making casteist remark on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

And now Yuvraj has landed himself in another controversy for mocking cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal for making TikTok videos with his family and for unintentionally making a casteist remark on the leg-spinner. The former India all-rounder made the controversial comment while on Instagram live with Rohit Sharma.

The clip, which has now gone viral is actually a snippet from Yuvraj and Rohit's Instagram live session in April. In the video, Yuvraj can be heard calling Chahal a 'b***gi' for making such videos. Rohit also made fun of Chahal for making his father dance. "Yeh b***gi log ko kaam nahi hai yeh Yuzi aur isko (Kuldeep)," says Yuvraj. To which, Rohit adds, "Yuzi ko dekha kya video daala hai apni family ke saath. Maine usko wahi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai, pagal toh nahi hai tu." The duo then starts laughing. While Yuvraj did not seems to be making the remark intentionally, the netizens are extremely enraged with Yuvraj and want him to apologise to Yuzvendra.

Here are some of the tweets:

For his part, Yuvraj Singh is yet to respond to the raging controversy.

 

