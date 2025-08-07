‘Never Considered Not Going Out There’: Chris Woakes Opens Up On Batting With Dislocated Shoulder In Oval Thriller

IND vs ENG: England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up about the pain and determination behind his courageous walk to the crease during the final moments of the fifth Test against India at The Oval. Despite nursing a dislocated shoulder, Woakes ran between the wickets to keep England’s hopes alive in a thrilling finish.

A Brave Walk to the Crease

England were in deep trouble on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval, chasing 374 for victory. Reduced to 367/9, the match seemed all but over—until an unexpected sight stunned fans and players alike. Chris Woakes, who had suffered a dislocated shoulder on Day 1 and played no part in the match since, emerged from the pavilion with his arm in a sling, determined to bat for his team.

Despite the injury, Woakes took his position at the non-striker’s end, showing grit and courage. Though he did not face a single ball, he repeatedly ran between the wickets alongside Gus Atkinson as England tried to pull off a miraculous win.

"Never Considered Not Going Out There"

In an emotional interview with The Guardian, Woakes admitted he was devastated by the loss but never questioned whether he would bat.

“I'm still gutted, devastated really, that we couldn't get the fairytale. But I never considered not going out there, even if it had been 100 runs still to win or whatever,” Woakes said.

He acknowledged the standing ovation he received and the gestures of respect from Indian players, but humbly noted that “any other player would have done the same.”

Although he never faced a delivery, Woakes' contribution wasn’t without suffering. He ran singles with visible difficulty, clutching his strapped shoulder and wincing in pain.

“The first one was the worst,” he said. “All I had taken was codeine and it was just so sore. Instinct took over even with my arm strapped down I tried to run as you naturally do.”

In one particularly distressing moment, he threw off his helmet and removed a glove using his teeth to check if his shoulder had dislocated again.

Heroic Effort in Vain

Despite Woakes’ brave act, England fell short by just 6 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna held their nerve to finish the job for India and clinch the series in one of the most memorable Test finishes in recent history.

While England were left heartbroken, Woakes’ courage under physical duress drew admiration from across the cricketing world. His appearance at the crease served as a reminder of the selfless and fighting spirit that defines Test cricket at its best.