'Never Thought I Would Be Dropped': India Star Shares Heartfelt Shock Ahead Of ODI Series Against NZ

As the Indian national team prepares for the commencement of their three match ODI series against New Zealand in Vadodara, star all rounder Axar Patel has opened up about his unexpected exclusion from the squad. Despite a stellar run of form and a career defining performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the left arm spinner finds himself on the sidelines for the second consecutive 50 over assignment.

Transitioning Beyond the "Backup" Label

The T20 World Cup 2024 final served as a massive turning point for Axar, shifting the perception of him from a mere backup option to a primary match winner. He has consistently emphasized that his growth was fueled by a desire to become indispensable rather than competing with fellow senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Absolutely. Since then or just before the T20 World Cup, I have never been seen as a replacement for Jaddu bhai. A spot was created for me. Jaddu bhai and I started playing together. I was never competing with Jaddu bhai. When I used to practice, I used to think what else I could add to my game so that they could never drop me. After the T20 WC final, I never thought I would be dropped again," Patel told the Times of India.

The Selection Conundrum

The decision by the selection committee to prioritize the duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar has come as a shock to many, especially following Axar's impactful performances during the recent tour of Australia. While the team management has found ways to fit both Axar and Jadeja into the same playing XI in the past, the current strategy for the New Zealand series appears to have shifted toward a different tactical balance.

This move is particularly striking given Axar's recent domestic dominance. Representing Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he reached a significant career milestone by scoring his inaugural List A century, which he followed with a half century. These performances served as a loud statement that his batting, specifically against pace, has evolved to a level where he is now considered an all round asset comparable to Hardik Pandya.

A Tactical Pillar in White Ball Cricket

Since Jadeja's retirement from the T20 format, Axar has established himself as the heartbeat of the shortest format's lineup. His ability to bowl in the Powerplay and his flexibility as a floating batsman provide any captain with immense strategic depth.

While specialized bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy offer specific threats, Axar’s disciplined lines and attacking lengths make him a universal asset across various conditions. Despite his current absence from the 50 over squad led by Shubman Gill, his recent statistics and technical growth suggest that his case for a permanent spot in the ODI starting XI remains undeniable.

India vs New Zealand ODI Schedule

The national team will proceed with the following fixtures as Axar watches from the sidelines:

First ODI: Vadodara (January 11)

Second ODI: Rajkot (January 14)

Third ODI: Indore (January 18)

India Squad

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja