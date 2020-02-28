Never too young for cricket: Sachin Tendulkar in awe of 10-month-old fan

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has a huge fan following not just in India but all over the world and the latest to join his fan list is a 10-month-old kid, Shresth Mehta.

A Twitter user named Anand Mehta, who identifies himself as a big fan of Tendulkar, shared a few pictures of his nephew Shresth in an Indian jersey in order to pay a little tribute to the master blaster.

"Sachin Sir, Though you have retired from cricket, you will never gonna retire from our hearts. A small tribute to the 'Little Master Blaster' from our Little Master (Shresth Mehta) #MyNephew #10Months #Cricket #SachinTendulkar #TheLittleMaster #Hyderabad LB Stadium-186*. Guys, plz share to as many as possible. Our aim is these pictures should be seen by Sachin Sir," Anand tweeted.

In the post, the little munchkin could be seen donning Indian jersey with Sachin and No.10' inscribed on it and is sitting on the field with cricket bat and ball.

Shresth's pictures left the social media in awe of his cuteness, including former Indian opener Tendulkar who was quick to reply.

"Never too young for !!Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family," Tendulkar wrote.

The post also had a mention of Tendulkar's unbeaten knock of 186--one of the legendary cricketer’s best ODI innings of all-time--- which came against New Zealand in November 1999 at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Earlier this month, Tendulkar--who bid adieu to the game of cricket in 2013--returned to bat for the first time in nearly six years when he faced an over from Australia women's cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry during a Big Appeal double-header clash at the Junction Oval. The clash, a 10 overs-per-side affair, was the celebrity-laden Bushfire match.

The former Indian cricketer will now also face Brian Lara when the Indian cricketer's side India Legends lock horns with the latter's West Indies Legends in Road Safety World Series opener at the Wankhede Stadium on March 7.