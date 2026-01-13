New Home Ground For RCB In IPL 2026: RCB Drop Chinnaswamy, Finalise THESE Two Venues

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are preparing for an IPL season unlike any before. For the first time since the league’s inception, RCB will not play a single home match at their iconic Bengaluru base. Instead, the franchise has locked in two alternative venues for IPL 2026, marking a decisive shift shaped by safety concerns and administrative realities, according to report in TOI.

Why RCB Will Not Play at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2026

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium remains sidelined after the tragic stampede during RCB’s IPL 2025 victory parade. The incident, which claimed 11 lives and injured dozens more, triggered a sweeping review of crowd management and venue safety in Karnataka.

Since then, the stadium has failed to regain clearance for major events. International fixtures were moved out, domestic tournaments shifted venues, and repeated requests by the Karnataka State Cricket Association have not resulted in approval from the state government. A judicial commission report labelled the venue unsafe for large gatherings, sealing its fate for the upcoming IPL season.

Two New Home Venues Finalised for RCB

According to reports, RCB will split their IPL 2026 home fixtures between DY Patil Stadium and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium.

Five matches will be played in Navi Mumbai, while two fixtures are scheduled for Raipur. The arrangement was finalised after meetings between franchise officials and tournament organisers, bringing clarity after weeks of speculation that included Pune as a possible base.

DY Patil Stadium offers familiarity and scale. It hosted IPL finals in 2008 and 2010 and was a key venue during the bio-bubble seasons of 2022. Raipur, meanwhile, represents expansion into a growing cricket market, with a modern stadium capable of handling large crowds under tighter security protocols.

What This Means for RCB as Defending Champions

RCB enter IPL 2026 carrying the weight of expectation after lifting their maiden title last season. Playing away from Bengaluru removes the traditional home advantage, especially at a venue known for its compact boundaries and electric atmosphere.

From a cricketing perspective, DY Patil’s truer surfaces and larger dimensions could suit RCB’s bowling unit, while Raipur’s slower pitches may demand tactical flexibility from their star-studded batting line-up. For a team chasing sustained dominance, adaptability will be key.

Off the field, the decision reflects a franchise prioritising stability and safety over sentiment. It also signals a broader shift within the Indian Premier League, where venue compliance and crowd management now carry greater weight than legacy.

Ripple Effects Across the IPL Landscape

RCB are not alone in facing venue uncertainty. Rajasthan Royals are set to play their home games in Pune due to administrative issues within the Rajasthan Cricket Association. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has already made it clear that associations failing to meet governance standards risk losing hosting rights.

The message is unmistakable. Post-2025, the IPL is moving into a stricter operational era, shaped by public safety, legal accountability, and logistical preparedness.

Will Chinnaswamy Host IPL Again?

For Bengaluru fans, the question lingers. The Chinnaswamy Stadium remains one of India’s most iconic cricket venues, but its return to top-flight cricket hinges on comprehensive safety upgrades and government clearance.

Until then, IPL 2026 will mark a symbolic reset for RCB. Champions on paper, nomads in practice, and under intense scrutiny as the league balances passion with responsibility.