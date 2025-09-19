Advertisement
ANDY PYCROFT

New Twist In Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan : Andy Pycroft’s Message Fuels Handshake Controversy

According to an informed official, the controversy kicked off "four minutes before the toss" during the India-Pakistan fixture when the ACC venue manager passed on that the BCCI.

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 10:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Twist In Asia Cup 2025 India vs Pakistan : Andy Pycroft’s Message Fuels Handshake Controversy Credits - Twitter

Andy Pycroft became the focal point of a dramatic incident during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter, following a no-handshake controversy that erupted before the match. Pycroft, serving as the match referee, received a notification just minutes before the toss on September 14 that the captains would not be engaging in a handshake. At that moment, he described himself as relaying the message, not issuing the directive. The PCB subsequently lodged a formal complaint, accusing Pycroft of violating ICC codes and the spirit of cricket, demanding his removal from the tournament.

Pyrcroft Explains Reasoning

According to an informed official, the controversy kicked off "four minutes before the toss" during the India-Pakistan fixture when the ACC venue manager passed on that the BCCI, supported by the Indian government, had instructed there would be no handshake between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Agha. Pycroft explained his inability to alert the ICC, citing lack of time, and said that given more time, consultation with the ICC would have been possible. Instead, he notified Salman Agha moments before the toss, reasoning this would prevent Salman from an awkward public snub if he tried to shake hands with Suryakumar.

PCB Reasoning

The PCB maintained that Pycroft should have informed the ICC, whereas Pycroft defended his timing and rationale behind the actions taken. The incident prompted an investigation by the ICC, which ultimately determined, "no case to answer on the part of Mr. Pycroft." After discussions with Pycroft, tournament officials, and director Andrew Russell, the ICC found Pycroft “not at fault” and regarded his decision as suitable for averting public embarrassment.

The situation escalated ahead of Pakistan's next Asia Cup match, with the PCB threatening to withdraw unless Pycroft was removed as match referee(see the generated image above). A meeting between Pycroft and Pakistan management delayed the Pakistan-UAE contest by an hour until clarity was reached(see the generated image above). While the PCB publicly stated that Pycroft had "apologised to the manager and captain of the Pakistan cricket team," close sources clarified this was an “expression of regret over the misunderstanding and miscommunication,” rather than a direct apology.

The ICC responded to the PCB’s original complaint on September 15, confirming after thorough investigation that Pycroft would continue officiating tournament matches Ultimately, the PCB stepped back from its withdrawal threat, and Pakistan played their match, recording a victory over the UAE. 

India will now face Pakistan once again on Sepetmber 21st.

Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

