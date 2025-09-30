New Video of Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Going Viral: Watch the Moment It Was Last Seen in Dubai Stadium

India’s Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan in Dubai turned out to be far more than a thrilling five-wicket win—it became a story of controversy, defiance, and dramatic theatrics. In an exclusive revelation, India captain Suryakumar Yadav narrated how he saw the Asia Cup trophy “run away” with ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi following the final.

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Trophy Controversy

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav clarified the events immediately after India’s hard-fought victory. Despite beating Pakistan in a nail-biting contest, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds political office in Pakistan.

“We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That’s what I saw,” Suryakumar said. A video later surfaced on social media, capturing an official taking the trophy away after Naqvi left the stage.

India’s Stand Against Political Influence

The Indian cricket team’s decision to refuse the trophy from Naqvi sparked widespread discussion. Reports from Pakistan suggested that India had planned the snub in advance under BCCI guidance. Suryakumar, however, made it clear that the decision was entirely the team’s own, taken on the ground, independent of government or BCCI instructions.

“First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own,” Suryakumar stated.

Drama at the Presentation Ceremony

The post-match ceremony was further delayed due to the late arrival of the Pakistan team. While Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni was expected to present the trophy, events quickly spiraled into chaos. Pakistan players took their medals and the runner-up cheque, while India chose to celebrate their victory without physically collecting the trophy.

Simon Doull, the commentator on duty, highlighted that India would not take the trophy, a decision that underscored the team’s resolve to remain apolitical and focused on fair play.

Standout Performances on the Field

Beyond the controversy, the final itself was a cricketing spectacle. India clinched the title with a narrow five-wicket win over Pakistan, continuing their dominant run in India-Pakistan fixtures this tournament. Rinku Singh’s match-winning four was once again the turning point, reaffirming India’s status as Asia Cup frontrunners.

Suryakumar’s leadership, combined with disciplined bowling and strategic batting, ensured India’s victory in what was widely regarded as one of the most intense Asia Cup finals in recent memory.

BCCI Responds to Trophy Incident

In response to Naqvi’s actions, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian cricket board would file a formal complaint. The move reinforces India’s stand against politicization of cricket and the team’s commitment to preserving the sanctity of the game.

Asia Cup 2025: A Tournament of Thrills and Controversies

The India-Pakistan final was not just about runs and wickets; it was a clash of pride, strategy, and diplomacy. The “trophy leke bhaag gaye” incident adds another layer of intrigue to a tournament already marked by spectacular performances, tight finishes, and off-field controversies.

For fans and analysts, the 2025 Asia Cup final will be remembered both for India’s resilience on the field and their principled stance off it. The drama highlights how cricket, especially India vs Pakistan clashes, continues to transcend sport, drawing global attention for its blend of skill, passion, and politics.