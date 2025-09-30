Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966372https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/new-video-of-asia-cup-2025-trophy-going-viral-watch-the-moment-it-was-last-seen-in-dubai-stadium-2966372.html
NewsCricket
SURYAKUMAR YADAV

New Video of Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Going Viral: Watch the Moment It Was Last Seen in Dubai Stadium

India captain Suryakumar Yadav reveals the dramatic Asia Cup 2025 final controversy, where the team refused the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi after their thrilling win over Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Suryakumar Yadav reveals India refused the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi due to political controversy.
  • India secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai, with Rinku Singh’s match-winning four stealing the spotlight.
  • BCCI confirms it will file a formal complaint against Naqvi after he reportedly took the trophy away following the final.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Video of Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Going Viral: Watch the Moment It Was Last Seen in Dubai StadiumChaos at Dubai Stadium: ACC official seen taking Asia Cup 2025 trophy after India refuses it — Photo Credit: Twitter

India’s Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan in Dubai turned out to be far more than a thrilling five-wicket win—it became a story of controversy, defiance, and dramatic theatrics. In an exclusive revelation, India captain Suryakumar Yadav narrated how he saw the Asia Cup trophy “run away” with ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi following the final.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read:India Women’s Cricket Team Full Schedule 2025: Dates, Venues & Key Matches You Can’t Miss

Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Trophy Controversy

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryakumar Yadav clarified the events immediately after India’s hard-fought victory. Despite beating Pakistan in a nail-biting contest, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also holds political office in Pakistan.

“We didn’t close the door and sit inside the dressing room. We didn’t make anyone wait for the presentation ceremony. Trophy leke bhaag gaye woh (They ran away with the trophy). That’s what I saw,” Suryakumar said. A video later surfaced on social media, capturing an official taking the trophy away after Naqvi left the stage.

India’s Stand Against Political Influence

The Indian cricket team’s decision to refuse the trophy from Naqvi sparked widespread discussion. Reports from Pakistan suggested that India had planned the snub in advance under BCCI guidance. Suryakumar, however, made it clear that the decision was entirely the team’s own, taken on the ground, independent of government or BCCI instructions.

“First of all, let me make it clear, no one from the Government or the BCCI told us anything throughout the tournament that if someone gives a trophy, we won’t take it. We took that decision on our own,” Suryakumar stated.

Drama at the Presentation Ceremony

The post-match ceremony was further delayed due to the late arrival of the Pakistan team. While Emirates Cricket Board vice-chairman Khalid Al Zarooni was expected to present the trophy, events quickly spiraled into chaos. Pakistan players took their medals and the runner-up cheque, while India chose to celebrate their victory without physically collecting the trophy.

Simon Doull, the commentator on duty, highlighted that India would not take the trophy, a decision that underscored the team’s resolve to remain apolitical and focused on fair play.

Standout Performances on the Field

Beyond the controversy, the final itself was a cricketing spectacle. India clinched the title with a narrow five-wicket win over Pakistan, continuing their dominant run in India-Pakistan fixtures this tournament. Rinku Singh’s match-winning four was once again the turning point, reaffirming India’s status as Asia Cup frontrunners.

Suryakumar’s leadership, combined with disciplined bowling and strategic batting, ensured India’s victory in what was widely regarded as one of the most intense Asia Cup finals in recent memory.

BCCI Responds to Trophy Incident

In response to Naqvi’s actions, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Indian cricket board would file a formal complaint. The move reinforces India’s stand against politicization of cricket and the team’s commitment to preserving the sanctity of the game.

Asia Cup 2025: A Tournament of Thrills and Controversies

The India-Pakistan final was not just about runs and wickets; it was a clash of pride, strategy, and diplomacy. The “trophy leke bhaag gaye” incident adds another layer of intrigue to a tournament already marked by spectacular performances, tight finishes, and off-field controversies.

For fans and analysts, the 2025 Asia Cup final will be remembered both for India’s resilience on the field and their principled stance off it. The drama highlights how cricket, especially India vs Pakistan clashes, continues to transcend sport, drawing global attention for its blend of skill, passion, and politics.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh