New Zealand Announce ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway Return

CT 2025: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has revealed its 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the preceding tri-series in Pakistan featuring South Africa. The squad includes five pacers, with Ben Sears and Will O'Rourke among the key selections. Sears, yet to make his ODI debut, is set to feature in a senior ICC event for the first time, along with O'Rourke and Nathan Smith, who has only played five ODIs so far.

Key Inclusions And Comebacks

Veteran players Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Lockie Ferguson have been recalled to the squad after missing the recent home ODI series against Sri Lanka due to overseas T20 league commitments. Williamson and Conway were engaged in South Africa’s T20 league, while Ferguson played in Australia’s Big Bash.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith and reserve pacer Jacob Duffy also earned spots, while Mitchell Santner will lead the team for the first time in a major ICC event following his appointment as full-time white-ball captain in December.

Coach Gary Stead Confident in Team’s Depth

New Zealand coach Gary Stead expressed confidence in the squad’s mix of experience and emerging talent. "We're currently blessed with a lot of quality players, and that certainly made for some challenging selection discussions," Stead said. The squad features experienced players such as Williamson, Conway, and wicketkeeper Tom Latham, who were part of the 2017 Champions Trophy campaign.

New Zealand’s Tri-Series Schedule

Before the Champions Trophy, New Zealand will compete in a tri-series in Pakistan with South Africa as the third team.

February 8: Pakistan vs. New Zealand

February 10: New Zealand vs. South Africa

February 14: Final (if qualified)

NZ's Champions Trophy Fixtures

Placed in Group A alongside defending champions Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, New Zealand will play three crucial group-stage matches:

February 19: Pakistan (Karachi)

February 24: Bangladesh

March 2: India

NZ Complete Champions Trophy Squad

Mitchell Santner (captain), Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke.

New Zealand aims to end a 24-year title drought at ICC tournaments. The squad’s blend of experience and promising newcomers makes them strong contenders, with coach Gary Stead optimistic about their chances. The tournament opener against Pakistan promises to set the tone for a highly competitive campaign.