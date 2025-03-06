New Zealand Captain Mitchell Santner Sends Warning To Team India Ahead Of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 Final, 'Putting India Under Pressure...'

The stage is set for an electrifying clash as New Zealand and India gear up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai. New Zealand stormed into the final with a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa in the second semifinal, and their captain, Mitchell Santner, has already fired a warning shot at Team India. The Kiwis, known for their big-match temperament, are ready to challenge Rohit Sharma’s men, aiming to repeat history and lift their maiden Champions Trophy title.

New Zealand’s Road to the Final: A Statement of Intent

New Zealand has been one of the most consistent sides in ICC events, and their journey to the final has been nothing short of impressive. After finishing second in Group A, they showcased their resilience against South Africa, where captain Kane Williamson led from the front with a magnificent 102 off 94 balls. Young sensation Rachin Ravindra further strengthened the Kiwis’ dominance with a crucial 108 off 101 deliveries. Their combined effort propelled New Zealand to a formidable 360/7, a total that proved too steep for South Africa to chase.

The Kiwi bowling attack, spearheaded by Mitchell Santner and Trent Boult, dismantled the Proteas’ batting lineup, securing a 50-run victory and a well-deserved spot in the final. Santner’s all-round performance throughout the tournament has been pivotal for New Zealand, and his leadership has instilled confidence in the squad.

Mitchell Santner’s Warning to India

Speaking after the semifinal, Santner made it clear that his team is drawing inspiration from their previous encounters with India. Although they fell short in the group stage against the Men in Blue, Santner emphasized that New Zealand managed to put India under pressure, which gives them confidence heading into the final.

“Being there in Dubai and putting India under pressure gave us confidence. You take in what things work and what doesn’t. I think the bowlers bowled well to chip wickets at the top. I think winning the toss will be nice as well,” Santner said.

Santner’s comments indicate that New Zealand is meticulously planning their strategy against India. With their strong bowling lineup, including the likes of Matt Henry (who has 10 wickets in the tournament so far), the Kiwis will look to exploit India’s top order early on.

India’s Dominance and the Challenge Ahead

India, led by Rohit Sharma, has been the most dominant side in the tournament. Their undefeated run in the Champions Trophy 2025 makes them the favorites, but New Zealand has historically been a thorn in India’s path in ICC knockout matches. With Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul in supreme form, the Indian batting unit will pose a significant challenge to the Kiwi bowlers.

India’s bowling attack, featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, has been lethal throughout the competition. The pace duo will look to neutralize Williamson and Ravindra early, while Kuldeep’s spin will be crucial in the middle overs.

New Zealand’s Tactical Approach

Santner hinted at the importance of winning the toss, given Dubai’s pitch conditions. The venue has historically favored teams batting first in high-pressure games. If New Zealand wins the toss, they may opt to set a challenging total and put India under scoreboard pressure.

Additionally, with Henry nursing a sore shoulder, New Zealand’s team management will closely monitor his fitness ahead of the final. His availability could be a game-changer, considering his impact in the previous matches.

Can India Overcome Their New Zealand Jinx?

While India enters the final with an edge, New Zealand’s history of upsets in ICC events cannot be ignored. From the 2019 World Cup semifinal heartbreak to their dominance in the 2021 World Test Championship final, the Kiwis have often found a way to get past India on the big stage.

With both teams packed with match-winners, the Champions Trophy 2025 final promises to be a thriller. Will India break their knockout curse against New Zealand, or will Santner’s men continue their trend of giant-killing performances? Cricket fans around the world eagerly await the answer.