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NewsCricketNew Zealand cricket home summer schedule: India all-format tour dates announced, Rohit-Virat in action
INDIA TOUR OF NEW ZEALAND 2026

New Zealand cricket home summer schedule: India all-format tour dates announced, Rohit-Virat in action

India and New Zealand will contest in five T20Is, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a 12-game series that will become the most extensive international tour ever hosted by NZC in terms of matches played, according to the ICC website.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • The New Zealand Women, currently in England preparing to defend their ICC Women's T20 World Cup crown.
  • New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled a blockbuster home summer schedule, with their men's and women's teams set to feature in an action-packed lineup.
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New Zealand cricket home summer schedule: India all-format tour dates announced, Rohit-Virat in actionCredits - X (Mufaddal Vohra)

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled a blockbuster home summer schedule, with their men's and women's teams set to feature in an action-packed lineup of major international fixtures. The most notable feature of the schedule is India's highly anticipated all-format tour of New Zealand.

 India and New Zealand will contest in five T20Is, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a 12-game series that will become the most extensive international tour ever hosted by NZC in terms of matches played, according to the ICC website.

 The tour will also see India return to New Zealand for Test cricket for the first time since 2019. It will mark their first limited-overs tour of the country since 2022.

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 Following India's tour, the men's side will host Sri Lanka for an all-format series beginning on January 16. The tour will have three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

 The New Zealand Women, currently in England preparing to defend their ICC Women's T20 World Cup crown, will host Bangladesh for a six-match limited-format series from December 10 to 23, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

 The Bangladesh series will be the White Ferns' sole home assignment of the summer. The team had been scheduled to tour Australia in February-March 2027, but those plans have been pushed back following the rescheduling of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka to February 2027. As a result, the trans-Tasman series will now take place at a later date.

 New Zealand's home summer schedule

 New Zealand Men's

 India tour of New Zealand

 1st T20I - 22 October, Christchurch

 2nd T20I - 24 October, Christchurch

 3rd T20I - 27 October, Wellington

 4th T20I - 30 October, Auckland

 5th T20I - 1 November, Hamilton

 1st ODI - 4 November, Auckland

 2nd ODI - 7 November, Wellington

 3rd ODI - 10 November, Hamilton

 4th ODI - 13 November, Mount Maunganui

 5th ODI - 15 November, Mount Maunganui

 1st Test - 19-23 November, Wellington

 2nd Test - 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch

 Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand

 1st ODI - 16 January, Napier

 2nd ODI - 19 January, Wellington

 3rd ODI - 22 January, Dunedin

 1st T20I - 26 January, Christchurch

 2nd T20I - 29 January, Nelson

 3rd T20I - 31 January, Nelson

 1st Test - 4-8 February, Mount Maunganui

 2nd Test - 12-16 February, Hamilton

 New Zealand Women's

 Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand

 1st T20I - 10 December, Nelson

 2nd T20I - 12 December, Nelson

 3rd T20I - 15 December, Wellington

 1st ODI - 18 December, Wellington

 2nd ODI - 21 December, Mount Maunganui

 3rd ODI - 23 December, Mount Maunganui. 

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