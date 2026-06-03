New Zealand cricket home summer schedule: India all-format tour dates announced, Rohit-Virat in action

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has unveiled a blockbuster home summer schedule, with their men's and women's teams set to feature in an action-packed lineup of major international fixtures. The most notable feature of the schedule is India's highly anticipated all-format tour of New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will contest in five T20Is, five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a 12-game series that will become the most extensive international tour ever hosted by NZC in terms of matches played, according to the ICC website.

The tour will also see India return to New Zealand for Test cricket for the first time since 2019. It will mark their first limited-overs tour of the country since 2022.

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Following India's tour, the men's side will host Sri Lanka for an all-format series beginning on January 16. The tour will have three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

The New Zealand Women, currently in England preparing to defend their ICC Women's T20 World Cup crown, will host Bangladesh for a six-match limited-format series from December 10 to 23, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs.

The Bangladesh series will be the White Ferns' sole home assignment of the summer. The team had been scheduled to tour Australia in February-March 2027, but those plans have been pushed back following the rescheduling of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka to February 2027. As a result, the trans-Tasman series will now take place at a later date.

New Zealand's home summer schedule

New Zealand Men's

India tour of New Zealand

1st T20I - 22 October, Christchurch

2nd T20I - 24 October, Christchurch

3rd T20I - 27 October, Wellington

4th T20I - 30 October, Auckland

5th T20I - 1 November, Hamilton

1st ODI - 4 November, Auckland

2nd ODI - 7 November, Wellington

3rd ODI - 10 November, Hamilton

4th ODI - 13 November, Mount Maunganui

5th ODI - 15 November, Mount Maunganui

1st Test - 19-23 November, Wellington

2nd Test - 27 November-1 December 2026, Christchurch

Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand

1st ODI - 16 January, Napier

2nd ODI - 19 January, Wellington

3rd ODI - 22 January, Dunedin

1st T20I - 26 January, Christchurch

2nd T20I - 29 January, Nelson

3rd T20I - 31 January, Nelson

1st Test - 4-8 February, Mount Maunganui

2nd Test - 12-16 February, Hamilton

New Zealand Women's

Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand

1st T20I - 10 December, Nelson

2nd T20I - 12 December, Nelson

3rd T20I - 15 December, Wellington

1st ODI - 18 December, Wellington

2nd ODI - 21 December, Mount Maunganui

3rd ODI - 23 December, Mount Maunganui.

WITH ANI INPUTS