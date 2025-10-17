New Zealand Cricket Turns To Familiar Leadership As Gavin Larsen Reclaims Selection Role

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has officially announced the return of Gavin Larsen as the selection manager for the men’s teams, marking a significant comeback for the former national selector. Larsen will resume his duties on November 3, 2025, succeeding Sam Wells, who stepped down earlier this year.

A Familiar Face Returns

Larsen is no stranger to the role; he previously served as New Zealand’s selection manager from 2015 to 2023, a period that saw the Blackcaps reach remarkable heights in international cricket, including a World Cup final appearance and a World Test Championship triumph. His return is expected to bring a blend of experience, strategic insight, and stability to the national selection process.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A Collaborative Role

According to NZC, Larsen will work closely with head coach Rob Walter, helping select squads for the Blackcaps, New Zealand A, and New Zealand XI across all formats and tours. While Walter will retain the final say in selections, Larsen’s primary task will be to advise, challenge, and coordinate with coaches and domestic scouts to ensure balanced, performance-based squad decisions.

“Gavin’s deep understanding of New Zealand’s cricketing structure, combined with his experience in modern player development, made him the ideal choice for this position,” said Daryl Gibson, NZC’s Chief High Performance Officer.

Larsen’s Career Beyond Selection

After stepping down in 2023, Larsen served as Performance Director at Warwickshire County Cricket Club in England, where he oversaw talent development and performance management. More recently, he worked as the Commercial Manager for the Nelson Giants, a professional basketball team in New Zealand, demonstrating his versatility across sports management.

Strategic Return Ahead of Key Tours

Larsen’s reappointment comes at a crucial juncture for New Zealand Cricket. With a packed international calendar ahead, including tours against major cricketing nations and preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, his return is seen as a stabilising move to strengthen team selection and development pathways.

In his statement following the announcement, Larsen expressed his enthusiasm for rejoining the setup: “It’s a privilege to return to this role and work with an exciting pool of New Zealand talent. I look forward to collaborating with Rob Walter and the rest of the management team to continue building on the strong foundation we’ve created over the years.”

As New Zealand Cricket prepares for a new chapter, the reappointment of Gavin Larsen promises a blend of continuity, clarity, and cricketing intelligence, qualities that have long defined his career both on and off the field.