New Zealand Face Major Blow as Daryl Mitchell Suffers Groin Strain Vs West Indies

New Zealand have been handed a major concern in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, with star all-rounder Daryl Mitchell suffering a groin strain soon after delivering a match-winning century in the series opener in Christchurch.

Mitchell produced a sensational 119 off 118 balls, guiding the Blackcaps to a narrow seven-run win and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, the 34-year-old did not take the field in the second innings and will undergo scans on Monday to determine his availability for the remaining games.

Henry Nicholls Called In as Immediate Cover

To bolster their batting options, selectors have drafted in Henry Nicholls for the second ODI in Napier on Wednesday. The left-hander, who boasts 81 ODI caps, is currently the top run-scorer in the Ford Trophy, amassing 306 runs at 76.50, including back-to-back centuries against Otago and Auckland.

New Zealand also have Mark Chapman available, who has been in exceptional touch this year with an average of 101.33 in four ODIs.

Injury-Hit Blackcaps Struggling for Depth

Mitchell’s setback adds to New Zealand’s growing injury list, which already includes Mohammad Abbas (ribs), Finn Allen (foot), Lockie Ferguson (hamstring), Adam Milne (ankle), Will O'Rourke (back), Glenn Phillips (groin), and Ben Sears (hamstring). Captain Mitchell Santner lauded Mitchell’s resilience, saying, “He is a man for crisis. He played extremely well, on one leg at the end.”

Kane Williamson Not Considered for ODI Series

Adding further pressure, veteran batter and former captain Kane Williamson, recovering from a groin niggle sustained against England, was not included in the squad for this series. The 35-year-old is prioritising preparation for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies.

New Zealand will travel from Christchurch to Napier on Monday afternoon, ahead of the second Chemist Warehouse ODI against the West Indies at McLean Park on Wednesday.