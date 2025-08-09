New Zealand Joins Elite List With Historic Batting Feat Against Zimbabwe

New Zealand etched their name in the record books during the second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, becoming only the third team in the history of Test cricket to see three batters score 150 or more runs in the same innings.

The remarkable achievement came as Devon Conway (153), Henry Nicholls (150)*, and Rachin Ravindra (165) piled on the runs to lead the Black Caps to a commanding total of 601/3 declared. This batting masterclass left Zimbabwe reeling, having posted only 125 in their first innings.

A Feat Decades in the Making

In over 147 years of Test cricket, such an occurrence has been witnessed just twice before. The first came in 1938, when England achieved the feat against Australia at The Oval. Nearly five decades later, India replicated it against Sri Lanka in 1986 at Kanpur. New Zealand’s effort now stands alongside those historic performances, underlining its extreme rarity.

How the Innings Unfolded

Conway set the tone with a composed knock, mixing patience with crisp stroke play. Nicholls anchored one end, ensuring stability while rotating the strike effectively. Ravindra, in sublime form, accelerated the scoring rate with a mix of classical drives and aggressive shot-making. Together, their efforts not only broke the spirit of the Zimbabwean bowlers but also ensured New Zealand’s dominance from start to finish.

Impact on the Match

By the time New Zealand declared, they had built a massive first-innings lead of 476 runs. Zimbabwe faced the daunting task of batting just to survive, with the match’s outcome looking all but sealed before the second innings began.

Why It Matters

Cricketing feats like this highlight not only individual brilliance but also the collective strength of a batting lineup. For New Zealand, it serves as further evidence of their growing stature in world cricket, capable of producing performances that will be remembered for decades.

With this achievement, the Black Caps have once again shown why they are considered one of the most disciplined and consistent teams in the modern era.