Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2943563https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/new-zealand-joins-elite-list-with-historic-batting-feat-against-zimbabwe-2943563.html
NewsCricket
NEW ZEALAND CRICKET

New Zealand Joins Elite List With Historic Batting Feat Against Zimbabwe

New Zealand achieves a special name in the elite list after the terrific start against Zimbabwe in 2nd test.  

Edited By: Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 09:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

New Zealand Joins Elite List With Historic Batting Feat Against ZimbabweImage Credit: X

New Zealand etched their name in the record books during the second Test against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo, becoming only the third team in the history of Test cricket to see three batters score 150 or more runs in the same innings.

The remarkable achievement came as Devon Conway (153), Henry Nicholls (150)*, and Rachin Ravindra (165) piled on the runs to lead the Black Caps to a commanding total of 601/3 declared. This batting masterclass left Zimbabwe reeling, having posted only 125 in their first innings.

A Feat Decades in the Making

In over 147 years of Test cricket, such an occurrence has been witnessed just twice before. The first came in 1938, when England achieved the feat against Australia at The Oval. Nearly five decades later, India replicated it against Sri Lanka in 1986 at Kanpur. New Zealand’s effort now stands alongside those historic performances, underlining its extreme rarity.

How the Innings Unfolded

Conway set the tone with a composed knock, mixing patience with crisp stroke play. Nicholls anchored one end, ensuring stability while rotating the strike effectively. Ravindra, in sublime form, accelerated the scoring rate with a mix of classical drives and aggressive shot-making. Together, their efforts not only broke the spirit of the Zimbabwean bowlers but also ensured New Zealand’s dominance from start to finish. 

Impact on the Match

By the time New Zealand declared, they had built a massive first-innings lead of 476 runs. Zimbabwe faced the daunting task of batting just to survive, with the match’s outcome looking all but sealed before the second innings began.

Why It Matters

Cricketing feats like this highlight not only individual brilliance but also the collective strength of a batting lineup. For New Zealand, it serves as further evidence of their growing stature in world cricket, capable of producing performances that will be remembered for decades.

With this achievement, the Black Caps have once again shown why they are considered one of the most disciplined and consistent teams in the modern era. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK