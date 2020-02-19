New Zealand only team India will be ready to share number 1 spot with: Virat Kohli

The Indian cricket team on Wednesday visited the Indian High Commission in New Zealand's Wellington ahead of their upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Captain Virat Kohli spoke about the "mutual admiration and respect" between the two countries and the fact that while New Zealand will want to beat India, ranked no 1, "there won`t be any spite in it."

"Of all the tours that we have, coming to the Indian High Commission is always a very special evening because we get to spend time not only with a lot of people from India but also from the country that we are in," Kohli said in a video on the occassion and it was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ahead of the Test series against New Zealand, #TeamIndia visits the Indian High Commission in Wellington. Talking about mutual admiration and respect between the two countries, listen to what @imVkohli has to say.

"We just heard a few words about mutual admiration and respect between the two countries and I couldn`t agree more. I think if we had to share our number one spot with any other team it will be New Zealand," he said.

"Something that we as a team have embraced a lot over the last three, four years and we have reached the stage where every team want to beat us and New Zealand won`t be any different. But the difference is that there won`t be any spite in it. That is one reason why I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation mid-game about life and not cricket," he said.