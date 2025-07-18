New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips Sidelined From Zimbabwe Tour Due To ‘THIS’ Reason

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has been ruled out of the ongoing tour of Zimbabwe due to a groin injury sustained during the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final. The injury occurred just days before New Zealand's T20I tri-series opener, prompting the management to sideline the versatile cricketer for both the white-ball and red-ball legs of the tour.

Injury Confirmed After Arrival in Zimbabwe

Phillips, known for his aggressive batting and sharp fielding, picked up the groin issue during the MLC final while representing Washington Freedom. After arriving in Zimbabwe, medical tests confirmed the severity of the strain, leading to his withdrawal from both the T20I tri-series (involving Zimbabwe and South Africa) and the upcoming two-Test series.

Coach Rob Walter Reacts

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over losing a key player but remained optimistic about the team’s depth. “It’s a blow to miss Glenn, especially considering the experience he brings. But player well-being comes first, and he will be working with our support staff to recover as quickly as possible.”

Replacement Named for T20Is

In light of the injury, Tim Robinson, originally a reserve player, has been confirmed as part of the main T20I squad. Robinson recently impressed with a standout innings of 75 not out against South Africa, cementing his potential for a bigger role.

Squad Adjustments

Phillips will return to New Zealand alongside Jimmy Neesham and Mitch Hay, both of whom were only added to the squad as temporary reinforcements during the MLC window. The team is expected to announce a replacement for Phillips in the Test squad in the coming days.

Ongoing Injury Woes for New Zealand

This injury adds to New Zealand’s growing list of unavailable players. Earlier, Finn Allen was ruled out with a foot injury and Ben Sears with a side strain, both of whom were expected to play key roles in the Zimbabwe series.

What’s Next?

New Zealand will continue their tri-series campaign without Phillips, relying on a mix of seasoned pros and emerging talents. With Test matches scheduled soon after the T20 leg, the team management will be keen on maintaining player fitness and exploring depth within the squad.