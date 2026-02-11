New Zealand shuffle squad: Replacement named as Michael Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand have been forced to make a change to their squad during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as off-spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after reinjuring his left calf.

Bracewell rehabilitated the calf tear he sustained during the 3rd ODI against India last month but reinjured the muscle during warm-ups on Sunday. Subsequent scans confirmed the injury which is expected to require approximately three weeks recovery before returning to play.

Cole McConchie replaces Michael Bracewell

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have approved Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve in Michael Bracewell's stead in the New Zealand squad.

Off-spinning all-rounder McConchie will travel to India to join the squad as a travelling reserve alongside pace-bowler Ben Sears. McConchie is set to assemble with the squad on Friday 13.

Canterbury Kings captain McConchie last represented New Zealand in April 2024 and joins the squad off the back of a successful domestic T20 campaign as the Kings leading wicket taker with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Rob Walter reacts to Michael Bracewell's injury

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said he was saddened for Bracewell.

"We’re all feeling for Michael. It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him," said Walter.

"Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this set back. We wish him a smooth recovery," he added.

Walter said McConchie, who has played 145 T20s (12 of them internationals), would bring valuable experience.

"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience. It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head especially for a World Cup," he said.

New Zealand began their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan. The Kiwis followed it up with another impressive win over the UAE. They will play their third Group D match on Saturday 14 against South Africa.