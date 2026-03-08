New Zealand star creates history, breaks 44-year record with seven-wicket haul

New Zealand captain Melie Kerr on Sunday scripted history by breaking a 44-year long record with a brilliant seven-wicket haul in the second ODI against Zimbabwe in Dunedin.

The 25-year-old Kerr collected superb figures of 7/34 to help bowl out Zimbabwe for just 102 at University Oval, breaking Jackie Lord's haul of 6/10 against India at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in 1982 for the best bowling effort by a New Zealand women in ODIs.



Notably, it was just the seventh haul of seven wickets ever in Women's ODIs, with Kerr joining Pakistan's Sajjida Shah, England's Jo Chamberlain, West Indies' Anisa Mohammed and Australia trio Alana King, Ellyse Perry and current coach Shelley Nitschke in an exclusive group.



Best Bowling Figures In Women's ODIs



Player Figures



Sajjida Shah (Pakistan) 7/4 v Japan, 2003



Jo Chamberlain (England) 7/8 v Denmark, 1991



Anisa Mohammed (West Indies) 7/14 v Pakistan, 2011



Alana King (Australia) 7/18 v South Africa, 2025



Ellyse Perry (Australia) 7/22 v England, 2019



Shelley Nitschke (Australia) 7/24 v England, 2005



Melie Kerr (New Zealand) 7/34 v Zimbabwe, 2026



Molly Penfold (3/17) picked Zimbabwe's first three wickets to reduce the visitors to 48/3, with Kerr's introduction to the bowling crease only adding further disruption for the African team as New Zealand's captain continued to make inroads.



Kerr bowled Chiedza Dhururu to start the collapse, before she dismissed Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Adel Zimunu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya and Tendai Makusha in relative quick succession to ensure the White Ferns remained on top.



Captain Kerr then returned in the run chase to top score for the White Ferns with 45 as the hosts registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory to open up a 2-0 lead in the three-game ODI series.