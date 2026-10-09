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New Zealand suffer injury blow, Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of India T20Is

New Zealand have suffered a double injury blow ahead of their five-match T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out. Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as replacements in the 16-member squad for the series, which begins in Christchurch on October 22.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
New Zealand suffer injury blow, Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of India T20Is
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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New Zealand suffer injury blow, Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out of India T20Is
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