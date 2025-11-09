New Zealand Survive Late Scare To Beat West Indies By 9 Runs In 3rd T20I

NZ vs WI: Cricket fans witnessed another nail-biting finish as New Zealand clinched a nine-run win over West Indies in the third T20 International in Nelson on Sunday. With this victory, the Kiwis took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after a tense contest that went down to the final over.

Jamieson Delivers Again in Death Overs

Seamer Kyle Jamieson once again proved to be New Zealand’s hero in the death overs, holding his nerve to defend 12 runs in the final over. He removed Romario Shepherd, who was caught in the deep for a career-best 49, sealing a hard-fought win for the hosts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Jamieson had also starred in the previous game in Auckland, conceding just 12 runs in the last over to help New Zealand win by three runs. His calmness under pressure has become a major asset for the Kiwis in this series.

Shepherd, Springer’s Heroics in Vain

The West Indies were reeling at 88-8 in the 13th over before Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer mounted a remarkable fightback. The duo added 78 runs off just 6.3 overs, bringing the visitors back into contention with clean hitting and fearless stroke play.

However, Springer’s dismissal for 39, caught and bowled by Jacob Duffy in the final over, shifted the momentum back to New Zealand. With 12 needed off the last six balls, Jamieson struck again to dismiss Shepherd, ending West Indies’ chase at 168 all out.

Conway Leads New Zealand’s Batting Effort

Earlier, New Zealand posted 177-9, with Devon Conway anchoring the innings with a fluent 56 off 34 balls. Daryl Mitchell chipped in with a handy 41, but the hosts lost momentum in the middle overs after Conway’s run-out. Despite losing quick wickets late, the total proved just enough thanks to Jamieson’s heroics at the end.

Sodhi, Duffy Shine With the Ball

New Zealand’s bowlers played a key role in defending the total. Ish Sodhi took 3 for 34, while Jacob Duffy bagged 3 for 36, dismantling the Windies’ top order. Sodhi’s performance also saw him move up the T20I all-time wicket-takers list, with 156 wickets, trailing only Rashid Khan (182) and Tim Southee (164). “The heart rate was pumping there again,” Sodhi said after the match. “The West Indies have such power through the lower order, but our death bowlers have done a great job.”

Series Shifts Momentum Ahead of Fourth T20

With this win, New Zealand now lead the series 2-1 and will aim to seal the contest in the fourth T20, also scheduled in Nelson on Monday. The West Indies, meanwhile, will look to regroup quickly and keep the series alive.