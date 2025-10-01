New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20 Live Telecast: How and Where to Stream NZ vs AUS 2025

The cricketing rivalry between New Zealand and Australia takes center stage as both teams lock horns in the first T20 International at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Cricket fans across India and around the world are eagerly waiting to catch every thrilling moment via live streaming, as these two titans gear up for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026.

NZ vs AUS 1st T20: Teams in Top Form

Australia enters the series with a formidable record, having dominated the West Indies 5-0 and narrowly defeating South Africa 2-1 in recent T20 series. Led by captain Mitchell Marsh, the Aussies are showcasing depth in both batting and bowling, making them a serious contender for the T20 World Cup crown.

On the other hand, New Zealand has been in impressive form themselves. After a commanding 4-1 victory over Pakistan, the Black Caps went on to win the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, building momentum and confidence. However, they will be missing Rachin Ravindra, who suffered a facial injury after colliding with an advertising board in training. Tim Robinson has been called up as his replacement, strengthening New Zealand’s squad depth.

New Zealand Playing XI

Tim Seifert (wk)

Devon Conway

Tim Robinson

Daryl Mitchell

Mark Chapman

Bevon Jacobs

Michael Bracewell (c)

Zak Foulkes

Kyle Jamieson

Matt Henry

Jacob Duffy

Australia’s XI includes seasoned stars and emerging talent: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, and Adam Zampa, among others, ensuring a balanced lineup ready to challenge the hosts.

Key Moments to Watch in Live Streaming

Fans tuning into the NZ vs AUS live streaming can expect edge-of-the-seat action from the very first ball. The game promises exciting battles like Kyle Jamieson vs Travis Head, explosive middle-order fireworks from Mark Chapman and Tim David, and crucial death-over strategies by bowlers like Matt Henry and Josh Hazlewood. With both teams in peak form, every wicket and boundary could influence the momentum in this opening T20 clash.

When and Where to Watch NZ vs AUS 1st T20

The first T20I is scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, 2025, with the match starting at 11:45 AM IST (7:15 PM local time). The venue, Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, has a history of producing high-scoring, fast-paced T20 contests, adding another layer of excitement for fans watching via live streaming.

Live Streaming Guide for India

Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Coverage: Ball-by-ball updates, expert commentary, and in-depth analysis

Cricket enthusiasts can enjoy real-time updates, replays, and expert insights through live streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss any key moments from the Trans-Tasman battle.

Expert Insights and Series Outlook

Both Australia and New Zealand are using this series as a testing ground for their T20 World Cup strategies. For New Zealand, integrating Tim Robinson and managing the absence of Rachin Ravindra will be crucial. Meanwhile, Australia will look to maintain their winning momentum, with Mitchell Marsh’s captaincy guiding the team’s aggressive approach.

This opening T20I is more than just a game—it’s a preview of the tactical battles, batting fireworks, and bowling masterclasses that fans can expect in 2025-26 international cricket. For viewers, the NZ vs AUS live streaming experience offers a front-row seat to all the drama, tension, and excitement that only a high-stakes Trans-Tasman clash can deliver.