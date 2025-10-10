New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash in Guwahati – When and Where to Watch

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 heats up as New Zealand Women (NZ-W) take on Bangladesh Women (BAN-W) in Match 11 at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Friday, October 10, 2025. With New Zealand yet to register a win in the tournament and Bangladesh aiming for a historic victory, fans are eagerly seeking New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming options and match insights.

What’s at stake for New Zealand and Bangladesh?

New Zealand enters this clash winless after losses to Australia and South Africa. Despite captain Sophie Devine’s fighting century against Australia, the White Ferns’ campaign has been hampered by inconsistent batting and fragile bowling. Against South Africa, New Zealand posted 231 runs but crumbled under pressure, losing seven wickets for just 44 runs in the chase.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, has displayed resilience. After comfortably defeating Pakistan by seven wickets, they pushed England to the brink, scoring 179 and restricting the former champions to 103/6. A win against New Zealand would mark Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI triumph over the White Ferns, adding an extra layer of drama to this Guwahati showdown.

Who are the key players to watch?

For New Zealand, Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and bowlers like Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu will be crucial in stabilizing innings and breaking partnerships. The White Ferns will need their top-order to fire while executing disciplined bowling plans.

Bangladesh will rely on spinners Fahima Khatun (3/16 vs England) and Marufa Akter to disrupt New Zealand’s momentum. Their fielding unit has also been impressive, capable of turning matches with sharp catches and quick ground coverage.

Where and how to watch New Zealand vs Bangladesh live streaming?

Indian fans can catch the match live on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar across mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs, and the web. Television coverage is available on Star Sports Network channels.

Global audiences can tune in via multiple broadcasters:

Australia: Prime Video (Amazon)

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV & T Sports; streaming via Toffee

Pakistan: PTV Sports & Ten Sports; online on Myco and Tamasha

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Main Event; streaming on Sky Go & NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV & Willow Xtra; digital access via Cricbuzz

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Cricket (DStv); streaming via SuperSport App

The match starts at 3:00 PM IST, making it an afternoon spectacle for cricket fans seeking live updates and expert commentary.

How does the historical head-to-head influence expectations?

New Zealand holds an advantage in ODIs, winning two out of four matches against Bangladesh, with two ending without a result. Bangladesh is yet to beat the White Ferns in an official ODI, making this encounter a chance for history. Will Bangladesh overcome the odds, or will New Zealand assert dominance once again?

Why is this match crucial for both teams?

With New Zealand desperate to end their losing streak and Bangladesh hunting a second win, this match could shape early momentum in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table. Expect intense batting clashes, spin battles, and tight fielding moments, all under the spotlight of a high-profile live audience. Confidence, strategy, and execution will define the outcome.

What to expect from the Guwahati pitch and conditions?

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium often assists spinners, favoring disciplined bowling attacks. Bangladesh’s spinners could leverage home conditions, while New Zealand’s batters must play smartly to post defendable totals. Tactical decisions in the powerplay and middle overs will be decisive in this contest.