New Zealand Vs England T20 Live Streaming: TV Channel, Match Time, And Schedule In India
Cricket fans are in for a treat as New Zealand and England gear up to face each other in an exciting five-match T20I series starting this week.
Series Overview
The T20 series between New Zealand and England is part of England’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. Both teams are looking to test their bench strength and adapt to conditions similar to those expected in upcoming global events. The encounters are expected to be fast-paced, featuring star names like Jos Buttler, Harry Brook, Trent Boult, and Devon Conway.
When and Where to Watch in India
Live Telecast on TV
Cricket fans in India can watch all matches of the NZ vs ENG T20 series live on the Sony Sports Network. The games will be broadcast across the network’s sports channels, including Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).
Live Streaming Online
For viewers who prefer streaming, the series will be available live on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can watch all matches live in HD with a premium subscription.
Match Timings (India)
Each T20I match is set to begin at 11:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 11:00 AM IST.
Full Schedule (NZ vs ENG T20 Series 2025)
1st T20I: Wellington - October 18
2nd T20I: Nelson - October 20
3rd T20I: Dunedin - October 23
4th T20I: Christchurch - October 25
5th T20I: Auckland - October 27
What to Expect
Both sides are known for their aggressive brand of cricket, and the series is expected to deliver high-scoring thrillers. England’s explosive batting lineup, led by Jos Buttler, will face a strong Kiwi bowling attack featuring Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. For the hosts, the series provides a chance to fine-tune combinations ahead of the next ICC T20 World Cup.
