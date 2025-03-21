Advertisement
NEW ZEALAND VS PAKISTAN 3RD T20 LIVE STREAMING

New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Free Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 Online & On TV Channel?

New Zealand aims to seal the series against Pakistan in the must-win 3rd T20I at Eden Park, with live streaming and match details available for fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2025, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Free Live Streaming In India: When And Where To Watch NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 Online & On TV Channel?

Auckland's Eden Park is set to witness an electrifying contest as New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the third T20I of the five-match series on March 21, 2025. The Kiwis, having dominated the first two games, will look to seal the series, while Pakistan faces a must-win situation to keep their hopes alive. Despite missing some key players, New Zealand has showcased remarkable depth and adaptability, proving their mettle against a struggling Pakistan unit. The visitors, on the other hand, have failed to click as a unit, particularly in the batting department. With their backs against the wall, Pakistan needs a spirited comeback to turn the tide.

Match Details

Date: March 21, 2025
Time: 11:45 AM IST
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Live Streaming: SonyLiv App
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

How Has New Zealand Dominated the Series So Far?

New Zealand has been a class apart in the first two matches. Their aggressive batting approach, coupled with clinical bowling, has kept Pakistan on the back foot.

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert’s Firepower: The opening duo has been instrumental in providing explosive starts, making life difficult for Pakistan’s bowlers.
Bracewell’s Captaincy: Stepping in as captain, Michael Bracewell has marshaled his troops effectively, maintaining composure despite player rotations.
Spearheading the Bowling Attack: With Ish Sodhi leading the spin department and Ben Sears troubling Pakistan’s top order, New Zealand’s bowling unit looks well-rounded.

What Are Pakistan’s Struggles and Areas to Improve?

Pakistan’s campaign has been plagued by inconsistency, especially in their batting. Their inability to build partnerships has put excessive pressure on the lower middle order.

  • Batting Concerns: Pakistan's top order, including captain Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Haris, needs to take responsibility to lay a solid foundation.
  • Bowling Woes: Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have lacked support from the other bowlers, leading to an ineffective attack against New Zealand’s aggressive batsmen.
  • Strategic Adjustments Needed: Pakistan may need to reassess their approach, possibly introducing more attacking intent to put pressure on the hosts.

Who Are the Players to Watch in the 3rd T20I?
New Zealand:

Finn Allen: Explosive opener, capable of taking the game away in the powerplay.
Michael Bracewell: Captain leading from the front with both bat and ball.
Ish Sodhi: Key wicket-taker, troubling Pakistan’s middle order with his spin variations.

Pakistan:

Shaheen Shah Afridi: Needs to strike early to disrupt New Zealand’s batting flow.
Shadab Khan: Pakistan’s vice-captain and an all-rounder who can contribute with both bat and ball.
Mohammad Haris: Capable of providing stability to Pakistan’s struggling top order.

What’s at Stake in This Crucial Encounter?

A win for New Zealand would not only seal the series but also serve as a confidence booster ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. For Pakistan, this is a do-or-die encounter. A loss here would mean conceding the series early, putting immense pressure on the final two games.

Where Can You Watch the Match Live?

For fans eager to catch the action live, here’s how you can tune in:

  • TV Broadcast in India: Sony Sports Network
  • Live Streaming: SonyLiv App and Website
  • Live Score Updates: Fans can follow live updates on sports news portals and social media platforms.

