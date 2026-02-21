New Zealand vs Pakistan Super 8s: How to watch, Live streaming, Match timings, and Squad details

The business end of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially begins as New Zealand prepares to face Pakistan in the opening fixture of the Super 8 stage. This highly anticipated clash is scheduled for Saturday, February 21, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both teams enter this round with identical group stage records, having secured three wins and one loss each.

Journey to the Super 8s

Under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, New Zealand secured their progression with commanding victories over Afghanistan, the UAE, and Canada. Their only setback occurred on February 14 in Ahmedabad, where they suffered a seven wicket defeat against South Africa.

Pakistan’s path was more turbulent. After a narrow victory over the Netherlands and a 31 run win against the United States, they faced a heavy 61 run loss to India at the very venue hosting this upcoming match. However, the Salman Ali Agha led side bounced back emphatically in their final group game, crushing Namibia by 102 runs on Wednesday to finalize their spot in the elite eight.

Match Information and Timing

The toss for this crucial encounter will take place at 06:30 PM IST, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 07:00 PM IST on Saturday, February 21.

How to Watch in India

Fans in India can follow the action through the following platforms:

Television Broadcast: The match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the Jio Hotstar app and official website.

Complete Squads for the Super 8s

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, Cole McConchie.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Khawaja Nafay.

Weather and Pitch Outlook

The R. Premadasa Stadium has recently favored spin, which may play into the hands of Pakistan's Usman Tariq and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner. Additionally, fans are keeping a close watch on the Colombo weather forecast, as rain has the potential to impact the first fixture of the Super 8s.