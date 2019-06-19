close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

New Zealand lock horns with South Africa in the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. South Africa emerged victorious by a margin of nine wickets in their previous clash of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Afghanistan.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand take on South Africa in the 25th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Wednesday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

# The outfield will next be inspected at 2:45 PM IST

# The toss has been delayed due to rain!

Team New Zealand will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on South Africa at Birmingham on Wednesday. 

The Kiwis recorded excellent wins against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan in the tournament in three out of their four clashes in the tournament so far. Their last match against India was washed out. New Zealand are currently placed on the second spot in the points table with seven points. 

South Africa need to win their remaining matches in order to stay alive in the tournament. The Proteas are currently placed on the eighth position with three points from five matches.

South Africa last defeated New Zealand in the World Cup about 20 years ago at the same venue. The clash is expected to be a cracker.

Squads:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell.

South Africa (From): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Lungi Ngidi, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius. 

