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New Zealand women announce 15-member squad for Australia T20I series, Eden Carson returns

New Zealand Women have announced a 15-member squad for their three-match T20I series against Australia, with Eden Carson, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe and Bella James returning. The series begins on October 18 at North Sydney Oval and will serve as part of New Zealand’s preparations for the 2027 ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 09:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
New Zealand women announce 15-member squad for Australia T20I series, Eden Carson returns
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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