New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell has officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, bringing an end to a professional journey that lasted more than 14 years. The 35-year-old represented New Zealand across formats and remained a respected figure in domestic and international cricket.

Injury Forces Tough Decision

Bracewell’s decision to retire was influenced by a persistent rib injury that kept him sidelined from action for Central Districts in recent months. The recurring issue made it difficult for him to maintain the physical demands required at the top level, ultimately prompting him to step away from the game.

The right-arm seamer made his international debut in 2011 and went on to play 28 Test matches for New Zealand, along with appearances in One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. One of the standout moments of his career came in 2011 when he claimed match figures of 9 for 60 against Australia, helping New Zealand register a historic Test victory on Australian soil.

Strong Contribution in Cricket

Apart from his international exploits, Bracewell was a consistent performer for Central Districts in New Zealand’s domestic circuit. Across formats, he amassed over 4,000 first-class runs and claimed more than 400 wickets, underlining his value as a genuine all-rounder.

Overall, Bracewell picked up 74 wickets in the longest format of the game at an average of 38.82 with two five-wicket hauls to his credit. He also picked up 26 and 20 wickets in ODIs and T20Is, respectively, during his career.

A Respected Figure in New Zealand Cricket

Known for his resilience and commitment, Bracewell earned respect from teammates and fans alike. Though injuries limited his international appearances, his impact on New Zealand cricket remains significant.

As he steps away from professional cricket, Doug Bracewell leaves behind a legacy defined by perseverance, memorable performances, and unwavering dedication to the game. His contributions will continue to be remembered as part of New Zealand’s modern cricketing history.