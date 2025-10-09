Newly Appointed Captain Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma - Virat Kohli Playing 2027 ODI World Cup

Shubman Gill, India’s newly appointed ODI captain, has clarified the future of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma concerning the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite speculations that the ODI series against Australia might be the last for the senior duo following Rohit Sharma’s replacement as captain, Gill assured that both remain part of India’s plans for the mega event in South Africa.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 9, Gill praised the experience and skill of the former captains, saying, “The experience and skill that Rohit and Virat have very few players possess them. Very few have helped India win as many matches as they both have. To have that kind of skill, quality, and experience I think very few players in the world have that.” He added confidently, “They are very much in the mix for the ODI World Cup 2027.”

ALSO READ - 5 Pakistani Cricketers Who Loved Indian Women Despite Ind-Pak Rivalry

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gill Revelation

Gill also revealed that he was aware of his elevation to ODI captain before it was publicly announced during the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He expressed his admiration for Rohit Sharma’s leadership qualities, emphasizing his intent to carry forward those traits. Gill noted, “And the qualities, there are so many qualities that I have inherited from Rohit (Sharma) bhai. The calmness that he poses and the kind of friendship that he has among the group, which is something that I aspire to and want to. These are the qualities that I want to take from him.”

Gill is set to make his ODI captaincy debut on October 19 at Perth Stadium, leading India against Mitchell Marsh’s Australia. Unlike his Test captaincy debut, he will have the advantage of consulting senior players Kohli and Rohit in ODIs if needed, as he faces the challenge of captaining India against the formidable Australian side.Shubman Gill, India's new ODI captain, has clarified the future of senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma regarding the 2027 ODI World Cup. Despite speculation that their ODI careers might end after the upcoming Australia series, Gill confirmed that both remain part of India's plans for the World Cup in South Africa.

Hailed The Legends

Speaking at a press conference on October 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Gill praised their experience and skill: “The experience and skill that Rohit and Virat have very few players possess them. Very few have helped India win as many matches as they both have. To have that kind of skill, quality, and experience I think very few players in the world have that.” He added, “They are very much in the mix for the ODI World Cup 2027.”

Gill also revealed he was informed about becoming ODI captain before the announcement during the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. He expressed that he aims to carry forward Rohit's leadership qualities, saying, “And the qualities, there are so many qualities that I have inherited from Rohit (Sharma) bhai. The calmness that he poses and the kind of friendship that he has among the group, which is something that I aspire to and want to. These are the qualities that I want to take from him.”

Gill will make his ODI captaincy debut on October 19 at Perth Stadium against Australia. Unlike his Test captaincy debut, he will have the option to seek advice from Kohli and Rohit in ODIs as he leads India against a strong Australian side