Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /'News channel published a picture with circle drawn around his belly': How one image and WC 2011 snub changed Rohit Sharma's career forever

'News channel published a picture with circle drawn around his belly': How one image and WC 2011 snub changed Rohit Sharma's career forever

Former India cricketer and coach Abhishek Nayar revealed Rohit Sharma's behind-the-scenes work for physical transformation after the ODI World Cup 2011 snub.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
'News channel published a picture with circle drawn around his belly': How one image and WC 2011 snub changed Rohit Sharma's career forever
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'News channel published a picture with circle drawn around his belly': How one image and WC 2011 snub changed Rohit Sharma's career forever
2
3
4
5