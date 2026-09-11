Nayar revealed Rohit decided to get a transformation heading into the IPL 2011, and he indeed had four-pack abs, the former India assistant coach stated. "When the World Cup squad was announced and he was not selected, we were at his house. He expected to be picked. IPL was scheduled to take place after about a month and a half, and he told me, ‘Nayar, whatever it takes in these six weeks, I need to enter the IPL with at least a four-pack.’ People may not believe it, but he entered that IPL with a four-pack. For him, skill was never the issue. It was always about fitness and using that to elevate his skill set," he added.