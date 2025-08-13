Next Babar Azam? Shoaib Akhtar’s Big Call On THIS Pakistan Batsman, 'Invest In Him...'

Pakistan’s legendary speedster Shoaib Akhtar has once again voiced his support for young opening batsman Saim Ayub, calling him a “great talent” who needs long-term investment from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to fulfill his potential. The “Rawalpindi Express” believes that Ayub, with the right backing and consistency, could become a major cricketing brand for Pakistan.

A Rising Star with Proven Match-Winning Ability

At just 23, Saim Ayub has already displayed flashes of brilliance at the international level. His breakout run came in late 2024 when he smashed three ODI centuries and recorded a career-best 98 not out in T20Is during Pakistan’s tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa. These innings showcased not only his technical skill but also his temperament to perform under pressure.

However, Ayub’s career hit a roadblock when he fractured his ankle during the Test series against South Africa. He made his comeback during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, representing Peshawar Zalmi. In 10 matches, he scored 174 runs at an average of 17.40, including a top score of 50. While the numbers weren’t extraordinary, the signs of his attacking flair were evident.

Struggles and Signs of a Comeback

Ayub’s post-injury international performances were mixed. Against Bangladesh, he managed 49 runs in the T20I series at a healthy strike rate of 144.11 but struggled in the ODI series, scoring just 28 runs at 9.33.

The turning point came during Pakistan’s recent tour of the West Indies. In the T20I series, Ayub rediscovered his rhythm, amassing 130 runs at an average of 43.33 with two half-centuries, helping Pakistan secure a 2-1 series win. However, his ODI form remained inconsistent, again finishing with only 28 runs across three matches.

This inconsistency is exactly why Shoaib Akhtar believes Pakistan needs to nurture Ayub’s talent instead of making short-term decisions.

Shoaib Akhtar’s Call for Patience

Speaking to TOK Sports on X (formerly Twitter), Shoaib Akhtar stated:

“Saim Ayub also has to deliver – he’s a great talent, we need to invest in him and ensure he becomes a big brand.”

Akhtar’s endorsement carries weight. Known for his bold opinions and deep understanding of Pakistan cricket’s talent pipeline, he has seen firsthand how consistent support can turn raw potential into world-class performance. His message is clear — Pakistan must back their young stars through lean patches if they are to develop future match-winners.

The Bigger Picture for Pakistan Cricket

Ayub’s case isn’t isolated. Pakistan cricket has often been criticized for discarding young players too early instead of giving them extended runs to prove themselves. By contrast, top cricketing nations nurture talent for years before expecting peak results.

In Ayub’s case, his ability to score quickly at the top of the order is a rare asset in Pakistan’s current batting setup. His aggressive stroke play, combined with his natural flair, makes him a potential long-term opening partner in both white-ball formats.

Fan Support Remains Strong

Despite his recent ups and downs, Saim Ayub still enjoys overwhelming support from Pakistan fans. In a recent poll, nearly 75% of respondents said Ayub is “really good” and deserves more opportunities to prove himself. This level of backing could play a key role in his confidence and future performances.