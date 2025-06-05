NHL Finals 2025: When And Where To Watch Game 2 Of Edmonton Oilers Vs Florida Panthers Online In India?

The 2025 Stanley Cup Finals are underway, and hockey fans around the world are closely following the thrilling clash between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers. After an edge-of-the-seat overtime finish in Game 1, where the Oilers pulled off a 4–3 win, all eyes now turn to Game 2. Here's everything you need to know about the date, time, and how to watch the game live in India.

Game 2 Details

Match: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers – Game 2

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton, Canada

How to Watch NHL Finals Game 2 Live in India

While the NHL does not have a dedicated broadcaster in India, there are several ways Indian fans can still tune in and enjoy the action:

Streaming Platforms (with VPN access recommended)

Max (formerly HBO Max)

Official U.S. broadcaster for games aired on TNT.

Requires a subscription and a VPN for viewers in India.

Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV

All three platforms stream live NHL coverage, including the Stanley Cup Finals.

Available via VPN access. Subscriptions may offer free trials.

NHL.tv

NHL’s own international streaming service.

Offers live games in select regions (check for blackout restrictions).

YouTube (Highlights & Analysis)

NHL’s official YouTube channel provides real-time updates, game highlights, and live pre/post-game shows.

What to Expect in Game 2

Game 1 saw the Oilers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series thanks to an overtime winner from Leon Draisaitl. Connor McDavid, the face of Edmonton hockey, was instrumental in their comeback win. On the other side, the defending champions Florida Panthers are determined to bounce back strong and even the series.

With high stakes, elite players, and passionate fan bases, Game 2 is expected to be another blockbuster encounter.

Conclusion

Whether you’re a die-hard Edmonton supporter or backing the Panthers for back-to-back titles, Game 2 of the NHL Finals 2025 promises top-tier hockey drama. With options to stream the game online, even in India, fans don’t have to miss a moment of the Stanley Cup showdown.