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Nic Maddinson returns to Australia Test XI after cancer treatment, makes comeback after 10 years

Nic Maddinson has returned to Australia's Test XI after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer 18 months ago, earning a place in the playing XI against South Africa. The left-handed batter will open alongside Travis Head in his first Test in 10 years, having impressed with a century in the domestic One-Day Cup.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Nic Maddinson returns to Australia Test XI after cancer treatment, makes comeback after 10 years
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nic Maddinson returns to Australia Test XI after cancer treatment, makes comeback after 10 years
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