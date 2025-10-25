'Nice To Be Back': Kane Williamson Eyes 2027 ODI World Cup On Return Against England

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed his return to international cricket, marking his comeback in the ODI series against England starting Sunday in Mount Maunganui. The veteran batter also expressed his long-term commitment to the Black Caps, revealing his goal to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Williamson Set for International Comeback

After missing the recent T20I series against England due to a medical issue, the 35-year-old has rejoined the squad for the one-day leg. Speaking to NZC, Williamson said he was delighted to return to the national setup. “It’s nice to be back amongst the group. There’s been quite a bit of change since the last time I was here, so it’s nice to meet the new coach and some new players as well,” he said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The New Zealand captain last played international cricket in the Champions Trophy final in March and has since been recovering and managing his workload.

Balancing Family, Cricket, and Commitment

During New Zealand’s winter, Williamson spent time in England, representing London Spirit in The Hundred and Middlesex in county cricket. Despite being on a casual contract with NZC, he emphasized that his commitment to representing his country remains unwavering.

“It’s just an ongoing communication with New Zealand Cricket and with Rob (Walter), and I’m grateful for that. It’s a lot about the balance—with family, time away, and still being part of this team that I’ve really loved,” Williamson shared.

He also spoke candidly about the challenge of balancing international cricket with family life, especially with three young children.

“Your life situation changes, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. Still being able to play for New Zealand, and play the sport I love at the highest level, is great—but balance is the most important thing for me.”

Looking Ahead: 2027 World Cup on His Radar

Williamson remains deeply motivated to contribute to New Zealand cricket, both as a leader and player. “I still love the game. I still have a strong desire to get better, train hard, and offer whatever I can for the team,” he said. Reflecting on the team’s journey through various ICC tournaments, he confirmed that the 2027 ODI World Cup in Southern Africa is firmly on his mind.

“There’s always other things, Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well. It’s about what I want, what the team wants, and where we’re going as a group,” he explained.

“We’ll keep the lines of communication open to make sure we’re focused and clear on what it looks like. For me, in this phase of my career, if I’m there and able to add to it, then brilliant,” Williamson concluded.

A Calm Return for New Zealand’s Most Dependable Leader

Williamson’s return will bolster New Zealand’s top order and leadership core as they continue their preparations for the upcoming ICC events. His focus on longevity, balance, and team culture reflects the maturity that has defined his career, one built on consistency, calmness, and quiet excellence.