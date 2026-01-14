Nicholas Pooran Comeback? CWI Reach Out Ahead Of T20 World Cup, Bascombe confirms

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has made a significant move ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, reaching out to Nicholas Pooran in a bid to convince him to reconsider his retirement from international cricket. The development was confirmed by CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, who revealed that the board explored all possible options to field the strongest squad for the global tournament scheduled to begin on February 7 in the subcontinent.

CWI’s efforts to strengthen the World Cup squad

Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe confirmed that the board had explored the possibility of bringing Pooran back for the global tournament, which is set to take place next month.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“What I can say is that we have made every effort to ensure that we can have the best players represent the West Indies. I could definitely say that we have probed. Pooran was quite aware that the World Cup was upcoming, and his decision to retire would have been with that knowledge,” Bascombe told WESN TV on Saturday.

“So, we probed, and we saw that he mentioned not too long ago that he was quite happy to stick to his decision, so I could say that we probed,” he added.

Pooran’s importance to West Indies cricket

Pooran has been one of the West Indies’ most influential T20 batters in recent years, known for his aggressive middle-order approach and ability to change games within a few overs. His absence leaves a notable gap in the Caribbean side’s batting firepower, especially in conditions expected to favour stroke-makers during the World Cup.

Since retiring, Pooran has continued to feature prominently in franchise leagues around the world, further underlining his value as a white-ball specialist. His decision to stay retired, if maintained, will force the West Indies to rely on emerging talent and experienced campaigners still active in international cricket.

Focus shifts to rebuilding plans

With the T20 World Cup approaching, the West Indies are expected to finalise their plans after the upcoming international assignments, including series against Afghanistan. The team management is now focused on building a balanced squad that blends youth with experience, even as hopes of a Pooran comeback appear to be fading.