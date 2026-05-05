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NICHOLAS POORAN

Nicholas Pooran creates IPL history, surpasses Vaibhav Suryavanshi for major record

In a dazzling display of power-hitting at the Wankhede Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) explosive batter Nicholas Pooran etched his name deeper into IPL folklore after his impressive knock against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Nicholas Pooran creates IPL history, surpasses Vaibhav Suryavanshi for major recordPic credit: LSG/IPL

Nicholas Pooran, the explosive Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter etched his name deeper into the IPL record books during his attacking knock against the Mumbai Indians in a high-scoring clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 5.

Pooran, the West Indies star smashed a breathtaking 16-ball half-century against Mumbai Indians, reaching a historic milestone in the process. With this knock, Pooran has now recorded five fifties in fewer than 20 balls in his IPL career, overtaking the teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who previously held the second spot with four such rapid fifties. 

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The Race For 'Sub-20' Fifty

Batting at No. 3 for the first time this season, Nicholas Pooran walked in and immediately took charge. He raced to 63 off just 21 balls, hammering one four and eight sixes at a blistering strike rate of 300. His fifty in 16 balls came up in the 8th over with a massive pull shot off Deepak Chahar that sailed over fine leg for six.

He now trails only Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma, who leads the elite list with six half-centuries in under 20 deliveries.

Most 50s In Less Than 20 Balls In IPL 

6 - Abhishek Sharma

5 - Nicholas Pooran

4 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Pooran's latest feat adds to his already impressive collection of lightning-quick fifties for LSG. His 16-ball effort is now the second-fastest fifty for the franchise.

Fastest Fifties for LSG (by balls faced) 

15 -Nicholas Pooran vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2023

16 - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, Wankhede, 2026

18 - Nicholas Pooran vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

19 - Nicholas Pooran vs MI, Wankhede, 2024

Impact On MI vs LSG IPL 2026 Clash

Pooran’s innings of 63 off 21 balls (featuring 8 massive sixes) propelled LSG to a formidable total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Partnering with Mitch Marsh, who played a supporting role with 44, Pooran dismantled the MI bowling attack, striking at an incredible rate of 300.00.

Despite Pooran's heroics, the night ultimately belonged to Mumbai Indians, as a returning Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83) successfully chased down the target.

Lineup For LSG vs MI IPL 2026 Clash

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult
Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma

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