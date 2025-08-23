Bangladesh have announced their squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka. Nigar Sultana Joty, who also led Bangladesh in their first Women's ODI World Cup outing in 2022, will continue to take charge of the side.

Wicket-keeper-batter Rubya Haider, who has represented Bangladesh in six T20Is, earns a maiden ODI call-up for the marquee ICC tournament.

Other notable inclusions in the squad are Nishita Akter Nishi and Sumaiya Akter, both of whom featured for Bangladesh at the U19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year. Sumaiya, who had led the team at the tournament in Malaysia, had made her ODI debut against Australia back in March last year.

Meanwhile Nishita, who is the youngest member of the Bangladesh squad, has two ODI outings to her name, having made her debut against Pakistan in 2023.

"Nishita is still young, but she bowls with great maturity. She is consistent, calm under pressure and her ability to contain left-handers gave her an edge. We believe this experience will serve her well and add depth to our spin attack," said Sazzad Ahmed Mansur, chief selector of the BCB Women's Wing.

"Sumaiya has been knocking on the door for some time. She brings the ability to occupy the crease and accelerate when needed. With her skill set and fielding standards, she gives us an all-round option in the top order," he added.



Bangladesh will start their ODI Women's World Cup 2025 campaign against Pakistan on October 2 in Colombo. The two sides had sealed their qualification for the eight-team tournament after finishing top-two at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier earlier this year.

Before the start of the tournament, the Nigar Sultana Joty-led Bangladesh will face South Africa and Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup warm-up fixtures on September 25 and 27 respectively.

Bangladesh Squad For ODI Women's World Cup 2025

Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter