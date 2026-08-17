/Niroshan Dickwella-Sonal Dinusha create history for Sri Lanka, frustrate India with gritty century stand in Galle

In a display of grit and determination that echoed a famous chapter from Sri Lanka’s past, Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha created history on Day 3 of the first Test against India at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.
The duo of the Dickwella and Dinusha became only the second Sri Lankan pair in Test history to stitch together a century partnership for the sixth wicket against India after losing their first five wickets for under 100 runs. In doing so, they joined the elite company of Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne, who famously achieved the feat during the iconic 2015 Galle Test.
ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant scripts history, breaks Adam Gilchrist's Test record for...
Replying to India’s formidable first-innings total of 462, Sri Lanka found themselves staring down the barrel at a disastrous 99/5 by the lunch break. With top-order stalwarts back in the pavilion and the Indian bowling attack breathing fire, the hosts appeared on the verge of a swift collapse.
Enter the seasoned Dickwella and the composed Dinusha. Rather than succumbing to the mounting scoreboard pressure, the pair combined watchful defense with calculated counter-attacks to turn the tide.
By the time tea break arrived at the Galle International Stadium on Monday, Dickwella (71 not out off 102 balls) and Dinusha (62 not out off 102 balls) had seen out 29 overs in the session without losing a single wicket, as Sri Lanka reached 214/5 in 57 overs and trail India's first-innings total of 462 by 248 runs.
Unlike the aggressive missteps of the top order, Dickwella and Dinusha exhibited supreme temperament:
Disrupting the Spin: Against an Indian spin battery operating with menacing fields, both left-handers used the sweep shot to perfection, consistently breaking the bowlers' lengths.
Strike Rotation: Their sharp running between the wickets prevented the Indian bowlers from building sustained pressure on a single batter.
Capitalizing On Loose Balls: While Dickwella utilized his trademark enterprise to find boundaries through square regions, Dinusha provided solid defensive reassurance, allowing the partnership to cross the 100-run mark seamlessly.
The fighting stand instantly evoked memories of the 2015 Galle Test, where Chandimal and Thirimanne staged a monumental rescue under similar dire circumstances to spark an unforgettable Sri Lankan comeback.
By mirroring that legendary effort, Dickwella and Dinusha not only stopped the Indian charge in its tracks but also breathed fresh life and intrigue into the contest.
Playing XIs For IND vs SL 1st Test
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna
Sri Lanka: Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, and Asitha Fernando
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.