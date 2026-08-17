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Niroshan Dickwella-Sonal Dinusha create history for Sri Lanka, frustrate India with gritty century stand in Galle

Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha mounted a stirring second-session counter-attack for Sri Lanka by striking unbeaten half-centuries to lead a brilliant recovery in the second session and create history on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Galle on Monday.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 03:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Niroshan Dickwella-Sonal Dinusha create history for Sri Lanka, frustrate India with gritty century stand in Galle
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Niroshan Dickwella-Sonal Dinusha create history for Sri Lanka, frustrate India with gritty century stand in Galle
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