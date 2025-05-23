As the Mumbai Indians booked the final playoff spot in IPL 2025 with a commanding win over Delhi Capitals, a heartening off-field moment became the talk of the town. Team owner Nita Ambani was seen sanitising Jasprit Bumrah's hands—and those of several other players—before offering a congratulatory handshake. The video, which has since gone viral across social media, came at a time when Covid-19 cases are resurging in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh. The act, simple yet symbolic, not only underlined a motherly concern for player safety but also reignited memories of the pandemic era. With a recent survey revealing that 22% of Maharashtra households have individuals showing symptoms of Covid, flu, or viral fever, Ambani’s gesture resonated widely with netizens.

Social Media Reacts: ‘Abhi Trophy Bhi Lana Hai’

Netizens flooded social media with reactions. One user tweeted, “Nita Ambani to Bumrah: Abhi trophy bhi lana hain”, encapsulating the sentiment of fans hopeful for a sixth MI title. Another fan wrote, “Seeing Nita Ambani, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar and other players using sanitizer reminded me of Covid-19.”, reflecting the blend of nostalgia and renewed caution sweeping the cricketing community.

This moment—equal parts endearing and cautionary—has emerged as a trending highlight of IPL 2025, with keywords like “Nita Ambani Bumrah handshake,” “MI vs DC highlights,” and “IPL 2025 Covid precautions” dominating search trends.

Suryakumar Yadav Anchors MI’s Innings with Masterclass Knock

On the cricketing front, it was a night of clinical execution for the Mumbai Indians. Batting first at a packed Wankhede Stadium, the five-time champions posted a competitive 180/5. The architect of this effort was none other than Suryakumar Yadav, whose unbeaten 73 off 43 balls showcased flair, control, and exquisite timing.

Tilak Varma provided stability in the middle, while Naman Dhir’s explosive 24 off just 8 deliveries added a late flourish. The Delhi Capitals were on the back foot right from the powerplay.

Bumrah and Santner Deliver the Knockout Blow

Delhi Capitals’ chase never quite ignited. Jasprit Bumrah, back to his deadly best, and Mitchell Santner, with his deceptive spin, dismantled the DC lineup. The two bowlers shared six wickets, reducing Delhi to 121 all out in 18.2 overs and officially ending their playoff hopes.

Bumrah’s performance, both on the field and off it, was central to MI’s narrative. His seamless balance between elite sport and team spirit continues to define his role as a senior statesman of Indian cricket.

Covid-19 Precautions Back in Spotlight Amid Sporting Glory

While cricket fans were treated to a brilliant sporting contest, the resurgence of Covid-19 served as a sobering undercurrent. The sight of players and management following safety protocols—sanitisation, masked support staff, and limited contact celebrations—offered a glimpse of responsible sport amid a health-conscious backdrop.

Health officials across India have urged citizens to remain vigilant. While case numbers are relatively low, the precaution-first approach seen at the Wankhede might well become a standard again.