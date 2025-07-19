Nitish Kumar Reddy Just One Wicket Away From Breaking Yuvraj Singh’s ‘THIS’ Test Record

As Team India gears up for the pivotal fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, rising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy finds himself on the verge of achieving a notable milestone. With just one more wicket, Reddy is poised to surpass Yuvraj Singh’s career Test wicket tally, marking an early but significant step in his red-ball journey.

One Wicket Away from History

Yuvraj Singh, a stalwart of Indian cricket known more for his batting and white-ball heroics, took 9 wickets across his 40-Test career. In contrast, Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is still in the early stages of his Test career, has already taken 8 wickets in just 7 matches.

In the third Test at Lord’s, Reddy impressed with a strong all-round performance, particularly with the ball. He scalped 3 crucial wickets, including that of England’s openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, turning heads and prompting comparisons with seasoned all-rounders.

Selection Debate Ahead of Manchester

Despite his bowling impact, Reddy’s batting form has sparked some debate. Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar questioned his place in the XI for the fourth Test, citing a need for more specialist bowlers and stronger lower-order batting. He even recommended replacing Reddy with the likes of Arshdeep Singh or Kuldeep Yadav, who could provide sharper bowling options in English conditions.

However, Reddy’s dual abilities still offer valuable balance to the squad. As a bowling all-rounder, his ability to chip in with key overs and occasional breakthroughs cannot be ignored, especially in a crucial Test like the one at Manchester.

England Take 2-1 Lead in Test Series After Lord’s Thriller

With a hard-fought 22-run win at Lord’s, England have taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match Test series. Ben Stokes’ men had earlier clinched the opening Test at Headingley, before India levelled the series with a strong comeback at Edgbaston. The visitors came close to securing another victory at Lord’s but fell just short in a tense finish.