In a stunning display of all-round prowess that has sent shockwaves through Indian cricket circles, Sunrisers Hyderabad's rising sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed a maiden T20 hat-trick in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 Super League clash against Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The 22-year-old's fiery spell not only turned heads but has reignited debates over his inclusion in India's T20I setup - at the direct expense of struggling all-rounder Shivam Dube.

India all rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy produced one of the most memorable bowling performances of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Friday, December 12, when the Andhra star claimed a brilliant hat trick against Madhya Pradesh during the Super League stage. His three wicket burst also included the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar, who became the third victim in a stunning over from the young all rounder.

Nitish Heroics

Defending a modest total of 112, Andhra desperately needed early breakthroughs to stay in the contest. Nitish delivered exactly that. In the final three balls of his third over, he ripped through MP’s top order by first bowling Harsh Gawli, then forcing Harpreet Bhatia to edge behind, and finally removing Patidar as the batter chopped the ball back onto his stumps. The triple strike left MP reeling at 14 for 3 inside three overs and briefly shifted the momentum in Andhra’s favour.

Despite the explosive start, Andhra could not maintain control. MP slipped further to 37 for 4 when Venkatesh Iyer departed in the seventh over, but a composed 73 run partnership between Rishabh Chouhan and Rahul Batham steadied the chase. Chouhan contributed a crucial 47 off 43 deliveries, while Batham guided the innings with an unbeaten 35 off 32 balls. The duo ensured MP crossed the line comfortably, securing a four wicket win with 15 balls remaining and collecting four points to open their Super League campaign.

Earlier in the day, Andhra’s batting struggles continued after being sent in to bat. They were rocked early at 7 for 2 before Nitish helped rebuild the innings through a 50 run stand with KS Bharat. Once Bharat fell for 39, the collapse resumed. Andhra lost eight wickets for 55 runs and were bowled out for 112. Shivam Shukla impressed with figures of 4 for 23, while Tripuresh Singh picked up 3 for 31. Nitish scored 23 before being dismissed.

Threat To Shivam Dube?

Shivam Dube, the all-rounder known for his six-hitting fireworks, has been a fixture in India's T20I middle order since his T20 World Cup 2024 heroics. However, his form has dipped alarmingly: In recent outings, including the ongoing Australia series, he's leaked runs with the ball (43/3 overs in the third T20I) while struggling to convert starts with the bat (strike rate dipping below 130).Enter Nitish Kumar Reddy the very player who has leapfrogged Dube in selectors' minds before. Their paths have intertwined dramatically:

2024 Zimbabwe Tour: Nitish earned a debut call-up but was sidelined by injury; Dube stepped in as replacement.

2025 England Series: Roles reversed—Nitish sidelined by side strain, Dube recalled for the last three T20Is.

Australia Tour: Nitish missed the first three T20Is due to back stiffness, paving Dube's way back.

For the young all rounder, the hat trick arrives at an important juncture. Nitish recently endured a tough phase after being released from India’s Test squad ahead of the South Africa series despite attending the preparatory camp. With his T20 World Cup chances still uncertain and his absence from the current T20I series against South Africa raising eyebrows, this standout spell offers a significant boost to his confidence.

Andhra will next take on Punjab, while Madhya Pradesh prepare for their upcoming clash against Jharkhand on December 14.