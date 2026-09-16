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Nitish Kumar Reddy's big remark amidst Hardik Pandya's injury absence: 'Always wanted to become greatest all-rounder'

Named Player of the Match, Reddy said his performance was built on trusting his ability after his recent injury setback. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:10 AM IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy's big remark amidst Hardik Pandya's injury absence: 'Always wanted to become greatest all-rounder'
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Nitish Kumar Reddy's big remark amidst Hardik Pandya's injury absence: 'Always wanted to become greatest all-rounder'
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