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Nitish Rana breaks down after fifty, pays emotional tribute to late mother in DPL | Watch

Nitish Rana scored a fighting 60 off 33 balls for West Delhi Lions and became emotional after dedicating his fifty to his late mother. Despite his knock, West Delhi Lions suffered a 10-wicket defeat against South Delhi Superstarz in the DPL.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:24 PM IST
Nitish Rana breaks down after fifty, pays emotional tribute to late mother in DPL | Watch
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Nitish Rana breaks down after fifty, pays emotional tribute to late mother in DPL | Watch
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