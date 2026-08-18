/Nitish Rana breaks down after fifty, pays emotional tribute to late mother in DPL | Watch

Nitish Rana was left in tears after completing a half-century for West Delhi Lions in the Delhi Premier League 2026 on Monday, August 18, just days after the death of his mother.Rana, who lost his mother on August 7, returned to competitive cricket and produced a fighting knock against South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The West Delhi Lions batter scored a quickfire 60 off 33 balls, hitting four boundaries and six sixes. After reaching his fifty off just 27 deliveries, Rana looked towards the sky and became emotional as he paid tribute to his late mother. The opposition wicketkeeper and umpire were seen approaching the batter to console him during the poignant moment.
Some moments are bigger than the game.— Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 17, 2026
Nitish Rana dedicates his half-century to his mother in an emotional moment.#AdaniDPL2026 #AdaniDPL #NitishRana #DelhiPremierLeague #WDLvsSDS pic.twitter.com/6X4ZQWykYG
Rana also wore a jersey carrying his mother's name, 'N. Satish', on the back during the match. His wife, Saachi Marwah, also shared an emotional message in response to a video posted by the Delhi Premier League's official social media account, writing, "Mumma is here with you."
Despite Rana's attacking innings, West Delhi Lions struggled to build partnerships and were bowled out for 169. South Delhi Superstarz produced a dominant chase, winning the match by 10 wickets with 28 balls to spare. Sanat Sangwan led the charge with an unbeaten 111 off 54 balls, while Anmol Sharma supported him with an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls.
Sangwan's century came off 50 balls and included six fours and 10 sixes. Sharma's unbeaten fifty included six fours and one six. The opening pair remained unbeaten throughout the chase as South Delhi Superstarz reached the target comfortably, leaving Rana's emotional half-century in a losing cause.
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