Nitish Rana penalised for arguing with umpire during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match; check complete details

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Nitish Rana has been penalised for Code of Conduct breach during the IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rana has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players, the IPL said in a statement.

However, "Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction", it added.

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Rana was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which covers the use of words commonly known and understood to be offensive, obscene and/or profane (in any language) and which can be heard by the spectators and/or the viewing public, whether by way of the stump microphone or otherwise.

This conduct may include, for example, swearing in frustration at one's own play or fortune.

The incident occurred in the 19th over when Rana was involved in a prolonged argument with the fourth umpire for denying Tristan Stubbs' request for a glove change in extreme heat. DC head coach Hemang Badani was also in discussion with the fourth umpire.

Soon after, on the third ball of the 19th over, Stubbs was dismissed while trying to hit Jamie Overton over mid-off, with Noor Ahmed taking the catch. He walked back and threw his bat and gloves on the way to the dressing room.

Coming to the match, Sanju Samson’s sparkling ton (56-ball 115) and Jamie Overton's four-wicket haul helped the Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs and post their first win of IPL 2026.

After Ruturaj’s departure, Samson and Ayush (59) Mhatre continued the momentum, forging a match-winning stand of 113 runs for the second wicket. Shivam Dube lent the firepower towards the end of the innings, contributing a 10-ball 20*, as the Super Kings posted a huge total of 212/2.

In reply, the DC got off to a good start, as openers KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka put on a partnership of 61 runs. However, after that, the CSK bowlers came back in excellent fashion.

Pacer Overton, in particular, was outstanding, registering figures of 4-0-18-4. The England speedster ran through the Delhi Capitals’ batting lineup as the visitors were shot out for 189.