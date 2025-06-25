Nitish Rana Poised For Delhi Comeback In Domestic Cricket After Stint With Uttar Pradesh

After two seasons with Uttar Pradesh, left-handed batter Nitish Rana is expected to return to his home team, Delhi, for the 2025/26 domestic season. Rana, who previously captained Delhi in domestic competitions, had made a surprising switch to UP before the 2023/24 season.

The possibility of his return gained traction after his name was missing from the list of players for the upcoming UP T20 League auction. A source within the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) confirmed that Rana has applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is likely to be approved shortly.

"As he’s not a domicile player, his involvement with UP has always been on a season-to-season basis. Guest players, as per the rules, can change teams depending on availability and approval," said a UPCA official to IANS.

Rana's time with UP was underwhelming. In the 2024/25 season, he scored just 111 runs in nine Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches. His performance didn’t improve in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed only 17 runs in two games and was subsequently dropped. His Ranji Trophy form was similarly disappointing, scoring just 150 runs in four matches before being excluded from the squad.

His potential return to Delhi aligns with the lead-up to the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL). However, there has been no official statement from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA). Some voices within the Delhi cricket circuit remain skeptical about welcoming him back.

"Two years ago, he left Delhi when the team needed him most, despite several requests. Now, after not being retained by UP, he wants to come back. He’ll have to prove himself again to earn a spot," a source close to the DDCA told IANS.

Internationally, Rana has represented India in one ODI and two T20Is. His IPL 2025 stint with Rajasthan Royals was also below expectations, scoring just 217 runs across 11 games before a calf injury ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament. Adding to his controversies, Rana was involved in a heated on-field spat with Delhi captain Ayush Badoni during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarterfinals last year, which required umpire intervention to defuse.